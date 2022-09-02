Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has abandoned her support slot on Arcade Fire's world tour after allegations were made against the band's frontman.

The musician was set to open for the band at the Ovo Hydro on Monday, September 5 but said she had taken the "incredibly difficult" decision to walk away from the tour.

It comes after four people accused the band's frontman Win Butler of behaving inappropriately with allegations including forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages.

In two statements to Pitchfork, Butler denied the allegations and said the sexual interactions he had had with the four had been consensual.

However, in a social media post, Feist - whose full name is Leslie Feist - wrote that she was “claiming my responsibility now and going home”.

Feist has so far supported the band on the first two dates in Dublin as they kicked off a European tour.

Her post added: “At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did.

“We didn’t have any time to prepare for what was coming, let alone a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation.

“This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

Feist said that the situation had ignited a conversation that is “bigger than me” or her songs and “certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour”.

“To stay on tour would symbolise I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury.”

She continued: “The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me.

“I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to.

“And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

Arcade Fire has been contacted for comment.