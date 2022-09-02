A body has been found in a gully near Glencoe amid the search for a man missing since last year. 

While no formal identifications have taken place, officers believe a body discovered near Aonach Eagach Ridge is that of Alan Taylor. 

The 57-year-old, from Dundee, was last seen on September 8, 2021 and was understood to have been in Glencoe the following day. 

Police Scotland received reports that a body was found on the Scottish mountain on Wednesday, August 31.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are liaising with Mr Taylor's family. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, police received a report the body of a man had been discovered in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glencoe.

"A formal identification has still to take place, however, police believe it to be 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

"Officers are liaising with the family. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."