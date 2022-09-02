Six people have been hospitalised after a crash on the A82 near Loch Lomond.

The popular road had been forced to close in both directions this morning after emergency services were called to the collision near Luss around 8.45am on Friday.

The crash involved a minibus and two cars and saw six people in need of hospital treatment.

Five ambulances arrived at the scene as well as an air ambulance which rushed one patient to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Another person was taken to the same hospital, while the other four were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted the ambulance service with three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit.

The road was able to reopen around 12.50pm, however an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 8.47am to attend a RTC on the A82 near Luss.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including five ambulances, our special operations team, a Paramedic Response Unit, an air ambulance and our trauma team.

“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and four patients to Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

SFRS confirmed their crews are no longer at the scene.