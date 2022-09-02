Six people have been hospitalised after a crash on the A82 near Loch Lomond.
The popular road had been forced to close in both directions this morning after emergency services were called to the collision near Luss around 8.45am on Friday.
The crash involved a minibus and two cars and saw six people in need of hospital treatment.
Five ambulances arrived at the scene as well as an air ambulance which rushed one patient to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Another person was taken to the same hospital, while the other four were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted the ambulance service with three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit.
The road was able to reopen around 12.50pm, however an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 8.47am to attend a RTC on the A82 near Luss.
“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including five ambulances, our special operations team, a Paramedic Response Unit, an air ambulance and our trauma team.
“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and four patients to Royal Alexandra Hospital.”
SFRS confirmed their crews are no longer at the scene.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here