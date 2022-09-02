Speed restrictions are to come in place on a number of Scottish rail lines as severe weather is forecasted for this weekend.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed plans are in place as heavy rain is to sweep across the country on Saturday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning ahead of the poor weather which covers the west coast of Scotland.
The southwest of Scotland could see 40mm of rainfall within two to three hours with areas possibly seeing up to 100mm over 24 hours.
The warning is in place for the full 24 hours of Saturday.
Speed restrictions will be imposed from 7pm on the Lenzie to Falkirk High line, between Stirling and Dunblane, as well as between Crianlarich and the Bridge of Orchy.
Restrictions will be in place between Port Glasgow and Wemyss Bay from 1pm.
READ MORE: Alarm over compensation payout cuts as last minute Scots flights cancellations soar
A statement from Network Rail reads: "We’ve just held a meeting with colleagues from across Scotland’s Railway, including our weather forecaster, local maintenance teams and passenger/freight operators.
"We discussed plans ahead of the upcoming severe weather. Tomorrow, we’re expecting the first spell of rain, with southwestern Scotland seeing heavy downpours and potentially even lightning strikes.
"As the day goes on, it’ll spread across the south and west, with some showers exceeding 15mm of rain an hour, posing a flood risk."
It added that preparation work has already been underway on Friday: "Today, we've been carrying out proactive checks on the infrastructure and our flood pumps, making sure we’re prepared.
"Work will continue throughout the weekend and we'll be monitoring the weather in real-time from our control room in Glasgow."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here