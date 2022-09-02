Speed restrictions are to come in place on a number of Scottish rail lines as severe weather is forecasted for this weekend.

Network Rail Scotland confirmed plans are in place as heavy rain is to sweep across the country on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning ahead of the poor weather which covers the west coast of Scotland.

The southwest of Scotland could see 40mm of rainfall within two to three hours with areas possibly seeing up to 100mm over 24 hours.

The warning is in place for the full 24 hours of Saturday.

Speed restrictions will be imposed from 7pm on the Lenzie to Falkirk High line, between Stirling and Dunblane, as well as between Crianlarich and the Bridge of Orchy.

Restrictions will be in place between Port Glasgow and Wemyss Bay from 1pm.

A statement from Network Rail reads: "We’ve just held a meeting with colleagues from across Scotland’s Railway, including our weather forecaster, local maintenance teams and passenger/freight operators.

"We discussed plans ahead of the upcoming severe weather. Tomorrow, we’re expecting the first spell of rain, with southwestern Scotland seeing heavy downpours and potentially even lightning strikes.

"As the day goes on, it’ll spread across the south and west, with some showers exceeding 15mm of rain an hour, posing a flood risk."

It added that preparation work has already been underway on Friday: "Today, we've been carrying out proactive checks on the infrastructure and our flood pumps, making sure we’re prepared.

"Work will continue throughout the weekend and we'll be monitoring the weather in real-time from our control room in Glasgow."