A major blaze at a recycling centre has finally been extinguished after firefighters battled the flames for an entire day.
Fire crews were called to Shore Recycling at the Friarton Industrial Estate in Perth at 4.30am on Sunday.
Six fire engines and two height appliances were called out to the blaze, which saw large plumes of smoke cover parts of the town.
The force confirmed the fire was extinguished on Monday and that smoke had dissipated.
Roads have, therefore, been allowed to reopen with no disruption to local schools.
Fire at the Shore Recycling Centre in Perth #fire #Perth #shorerecycling @BBCScotlandNews @STVNews pic.twitter.com/XaWVGFfdkB— Roddy Scott (@theroddyscott) September 4, 2022
However, residents are still being urged to avoid the area with both fire crews and a team from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) remaining at the scene.
Group Commander, Mike Youngson, who managed the incident, said: "This was a significant incident at its height with six appliances and crews on site to tackle the blaze. Working with partners at Sepa Perth and Kinross Police, Public Health Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council, we've managed the situation to minimise the disruption to the local community and to keep local people informed.
"We would like to thank the public for their understanding and co-operation."
Flare-ups in the smoke are not expected but if they do occur residents are urged to stay indoors and to keep windows and doors closed.
If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.
