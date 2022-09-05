Householders sent a £105 Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card to help them with the cost of living crisis are being urged not to forget to activate them.

Eighty per cent of the gift cards received by eligible homes by Glasgow City Council have already been activated and made ready for use, three weeks after they were dispatched.

With tens of thousands of people now making the most of the spending boost that the scheme has brought, those who have yet to complete the simple activation process are being urged to ensure they do not lose out.

People have until November 30 to activate their card.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “It is great to see that 80% of the Scotland Loves Local gift cards for Glasgow have now been activated – this means real support for businesses in the city and households facing the cost of living crisis.

“I encourage everyone who has received this card to activate it as soon as possible to help with their household expenditure, and for local businesses to register to allow them to benefit from this successful project.”

In excess of £3.7m has already been spent with city businesses using the cards activated.

The full £105 value does not have to be spent at once. In fact, the average spend so far is £25 per transaction.

They can, however, only be spent within Glasgow City Council boundaries with places registered to accept them. That means the money on the cards is locked into the local economy - supporting those hit hardest by the rising cost of living AND driving money back into all kinds of city businesses.

Those registered to accept the cards are already feeling significant benefits. You can join them by clicking here.

Among them is retail chain One O One group, where more than 23,000 people have already used Glasgow gift cards in its city stores during the scheme’s first week alone.

Group Retail Director Paul Stirling said: “Over 40% of all cards used in One O One have been used against household energy bills, council tax payments, and essential house payments.

“This shows us people are using this card effectively to offset rising living costs, and I am delighted that we have been able to support this. We have also seen a significant uplift in essential food sales in all our stores.”

The gift card is an extension of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, the drive led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership’s (STP) for people to help their communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic by supporting local businesses.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “The response to the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card has been tremendous. It’s great seeing people benefiting from the council programme acting so quickly.

“With people using the cards to support businesses across the city, we hope they will maintain the habit of choosing local and continue to support businesses of all kinds in their community for the long run. It’s the most sustainable form of spending - and will help make the place you live even better.”

Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card: All you need to know

How do I activate my gift card?

Step 1. Have your unique activation code to hand

If you are eligible to receive a Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card, your activation code was sent to you in a letter you received in the post in early August. If you cannot find your unique activation code, please visit www.glasgow.gov.uk/loveslocal for more information. You have until November 30 2022 to activate your card.

Step 2. Activate your card

Visit www.glasgow22.scotlandgiftslocal.com

Insert your 16-digit card number which can be found on the back of your card

Insert your unique activation code in UPPERCASE (this was sent to you in a letter from Glasgow City Council earlier in August)

How long do I have to spend my Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card?

Once you have activated your Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card, you will have 12 months to spend it.

Where can I spend my gift card?

You can spend your card at any of the hundreds of Glasgow businesses registered to accept it. Businesses of all types - from shops to cafes, restaurants and visitor attractions - are signed up to the scheme. There is something for everyone. Head to www.glasgow22.scotlandgiftslocal.com/where-to-spend to view the list of businesses.

Who was eligible to receive a Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card from Glasgow City Council?

Households in receipt of Council Tax Reduction as of June 1 2022 are eligible for a gift card to the value of £105. The gift card was sent to the named lead liable council tax account holder. Those households in receipt of council tax exemption, or have applied for Council Tax Reduction on or after June 2 2022, are not eligible.

I’ve started spending, but how do I check the balance of my card?

Go to www.getmybalance.com and insert your details to see the running total.

I’ve received my card but don’t have an activation code. What should I do?

Follow the advice at www.glasgow.gov.uk/loveslocal

What happens if I lose my card?

If your card has been activated and lost it will not be replaced. Please keep your gift card safe.

I’m not eligible to receive a card from Glasgow City Council. Can I still support local businesses by spending using a Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card, or send one to someone I know?

Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Cards are available for anyone to buy, in the same way that any other gift card is. You simply choose the amount you would like to load on to them. They can be used by people who simply want to support local businesses, as a gift to a loved one or friend or as a reward for staff or volunteers. They allow everyone to enjoy the very best that the city has to offer. You can purchase a gift card by following the links at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.

I’ve not yet signed up my business to accept the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card. How do I do that?

It is free to register your business to accept the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card. The only requirements are that your business must have a physical presence in Glasgow and a Mastercard terminal. The registration process is easy to follow. Follow the links at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.