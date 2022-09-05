THE owner of Scotland’s famous Old Course Hotel Herb Kohler Jr has died aged 83.
Mr Kohler oversaw the expansion of his family’s plumbing business into a worldwide leader in the industry whilst also becoming a prominent figure in the world of golf.
His family said in a statement: “His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us.
“We travelled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an inedible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy.”
Born in Chicago in 1939, Kohler would go onto graduate from Yale and, four years after the passing of his father, Herb Sr, he took over as CEO of Kohler Company.
He served in the role for 43 years before handing the role to his son, David, in 2015.
What interest did he have in golf?
Kohler entered the golf industry in 1988 when he opened the Blackwolf Run golf complex in Wisconsin.
In 1998, he opened 36 holes at Whistling Straits in the nearby town of Haven, also in Wisconsin – modelled on the style of Scottish links courses.
Whistling straits is one of the world’s most beloved golf courses, having hosted three PGA Championships, a U.S. Senior Open and last year’s Ryder Cup.
What’s the connection to Scotland?
Developing Whistling Straits brought Kohler into contact with the people of Scotland whose people he felt shared a connection with the American Midwest.
He previously said: “Just in terms of sport, Scots and Midwesterners have a passion for the game and are always looking for great golf.”
In 2004, Kohler bought the Old Course Hotel Resort and Spa. The building sits immediately adjacent to The Old Course at St Andrews.
He also built The Duke’s Course, which sits just outside of the town.
Kohler even made a hole-in-one at the famous course in 2007.
He was awarded the Old Tom Morris Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America in 2016 for leaving his “inedible mark on golf and the focus on the importance of environmental stewardship".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here