THE owner of Scotland’s famous Old Course Hotel Herb Kohler Jr has died aged 83.

Mr Kohler oversaw the expansion of his family’s plumbing business into a worldwide leader in the industry whilst also becoming a prominent figure in the world of golf.

His family said in a statement: “His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us.

“We travelled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an inedible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy.”

Born in Chicago in 1939, Kohler would go onto graduate from Yale and, four years after the passing of his father, Herb Sr, he took over as CEO of Kohler Company.

He served in the role for 43 years before handing the role to his son, David, in 2015.

What interest did he have in golf?

Kohler entered the golf industry in 1988 when he opened the Blackwolf Run golf complex in Wisconsin.

In 1998, he opened 36 holes at Whistling Straits in the nearby town of Haven, also in Wisconsin – modelled on the style of Scottish links courses.

Whistling straits is one of the world’s most beloved golf courses, having hosted three PGA Championships, a U.S. Senior Open and last year’s Ryder Cup.

What’s the connection to Scotland?





Developing Whistling Straits brought Kohler into contact with the people of Scotland whose people he felt shared a connection with the American Midwest.

He previously said: “Just in terms of sport, Scots and Midwesterners have a passion for the game and are always looking for great golf.”

In 2004, Kohler bought the Old Course Hotel Resort and Spa. The building sits immediately adjacent to The Old Course at St Andrews.

He also built The Duke’s Course, which sits just outside of the town.

Kohler even made a hole-in-one at the famous course in 2007.

He was awarded the Old Tom Morris Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America in 2016 for leaving his “inedible mark on golf and the focus on the importance of environmental stewardship".