THE Met Office have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for East/South East and parts of central Scotland.

The warning came in to force at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon and lasts until 11pm.

Areas of rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption to large parts of Scotland.

The warning reads: "Bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to move northwards across Scotland through Tuesday afternoon and evening. These may bring 20 to 25 mm in an hour and perhaps 40 to 60 mm in 3-4 hours in one or two places, mainly in the east.

"Lightning and hail may be additional hazards. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move northwards overnight then ease and clear early on Wednesday morning."

The Met Office warn that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely as well as the chance of some flooding to a few homes and businesses and some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire