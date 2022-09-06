THE Met Office have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for East/South East and parts of central Scotland.
The warning came in to force at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon and lasts until 11pm.
Areas of rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption to large parts of Scotland.
The warning reads: "Bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to move northwards across Scotland through Tuesday afternoon and evening. These may bring 20 to 25 mm in an hour and perhaps 40 to 60 mm in 3-4 hours in one or two places, mainly in the east.
"Lightning and hail may be additional hazards. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move northwards overnight then ease and clear early on Wednesday morning."
The Met Office warn that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.
Some short term loss of power and other services is likely as well as the chance of some flooding to a few homes and businesses and some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
