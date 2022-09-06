A tornado was filmed above a Midlothian town.

The cyclone of air was filmed above Bonnyrigg around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Mum-of-one Lisa Millar, 38, who spotted the tornado, said: "I've never seen anything like it before. It went on for about a minute or two minutes.

"I have always wanted to see one, it wasn't scary."

The Met Office confirmed via Twitter that the formation was a water spout - a type of tornado that forms over open water.

Simon Colling, data collection and site investigator for TORRO (Tornado + Storm Research Organisation), said of the footage: "My best information is that this was a tornado in and around Bonnyrigg.

"All I have seen so far are the various videos on Twitter. One shows a little lifted debris which suggests the funnel touched the ground and was therefore a tornado."