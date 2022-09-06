A pedestrian who died after a car crash on Edinburgh City Bypass has been named by Police Scotland.
Michael Greens, 25, died on the scene of the collision on the A720 on Saturday, September 3.
The incident took place on the eastbound lane near the Straiton junction around 5.10am.
His family paid tribute in a statement released through the force.
It read: "Michael was an extremely sharp and intelligent man, who would astound and entertain us with his wit and knowledge.
"He was a student of science and history, with a passion for fitness and historical re-enactment.
"A joy to be around, he touched the hearts of those who knew him.
"He will be sorely missed by parents, Billy and Sadie, and brother, Daniel."
The 39-year-old male driver of the BMW 3 Series car involved was not injured in the incident.
The road was closed until around 12.40pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Michael's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.
"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0714 of Saturday, September 3, 2022."
