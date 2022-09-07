A SPECTACULAR 'geyser' was spotted in East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday after a deluge of rain fell across the area.
A member of the public came across the 'geyser' sending jets of water high into the air at the base of the Campsie Fells just above Auchenreoch.
Katherine Jones tweeted: "I was pretty surprised to see a spectacular geyser up on the campsies this evening. After very heavy rain."
I was pretty surprised to see a spectacular geyser up on the campsies this evening. After very heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/wy0JGhJy6C— Katherine Jones (@glasgow_kat) September 6, 2022
Rather than an entirely natural phenomenon, they believe the water may have come out a pipe coming down from a nearby reservoir.
Commenting on the video, walking charity Ramblers Scotland said they had "never seen anything like it before".
It comes after residents in Midlothian were left shocked by the appearance of a 'waterspout' tornado. The cyclone of air was filmed above Bonnyrigg around 3.30pm on Tuesday.
East Dunbartonshire Council have been contacted for comment.
