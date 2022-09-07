Lewis Capaldi has spoken about learning to cope with Tourette's syndrome.

The Scottish musician revealed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

The main symptoms of the syndrome are involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

Capaldi opened up about the diagnosis to his fans during a live video on Instagram.

The Someone You Loved singer told the Sun: "I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something."

He said he had been experiencing twitches in his shoulder and confessed he feared a worse diagnosis.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous, or stressed," Capaldi said.

“I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.

“I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease, so I’ll take Tourette’s.

“It is something I am living with. It’s not as bad as it looks.”