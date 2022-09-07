Covid-19 guidance in Scottish care homes has been further relaxed due to "a sharp drop in coronavirus infections".
Facemasks will no longer be a part of the guidance issued to social care staff and visitors from next week.
The Scottish Government attributed the drop in coronavirus cases to the vaccination programme as it relaxed its guidance.
More than 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been received by Scots across the country.
Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the move was the “latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic”.
Nevertheless, masks and face coverings could still be recommended in certain circumstances, such as if there is a local outbreak of the virus.
Individuals will also continue to be able to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
READ MORE: Flu and Covid jab begins in Scotland ahead of 'winter wave of respiratory virus'
Care providers have been told to implement the new guidance from September 14 onwards – or earlier if they are ready to do so.
Speaking as the change was announced, Mr Stewart said: “Our phenomenally successful vaccination programme has driven down infections and saved the NHS from untold pressures.
“Removing the need for facemasks in social care settings including care homes is the latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic.
“This will make communication and relationships easier in care settings, benefiting mental health and promoting the rights and choices of those working in and using social care.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel