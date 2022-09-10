Charles Jamieson at Seventy
10-16 September. Entry free. Maclaurin Art Gallery, Rozelle Park, Ayr, KA7 4NQ.
One of Scotland’s most collectable artists, Charles Jamieson has a host of celebrity fans from bestselling author John Le Carre to Harry Enfield and Keeley Hawes. To mark the artist’s 70th birthday, a major retrospective of his work is on show at the Maclaurin Art Gallery. The exhibition features 40 of his bold, colourful and beautiful paintings as well as 20 drawings.
50th Annual Art Exhibition
10 September-26 October. Entry free. Auld Kirk Museum, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HN.
This exhibition was created in 1970 to showcase local amateur and professional artists and was initially held in founder Dick Stevenson’s small Townhead gallery. The exhibition/competition has grown into a popular annual celebration at the Auld Kirk museum. This year’s show features the works of 80-100 artists from all over East Dunbartonshire.
Wilhelmina Barns-Graham: Painting and printing
10 September-1 October. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Wilhelmina Barns-Graham was first and foremost a painter but made prints throughout her working life. During the last 10 years of her career, printmaking became a large part of her practice. This exhibition at Glasgow Print Studio examines the relationship between these two distinct areas of the artist’s practice by showing prints, paintings and overpainted prints.
Taste!
10 September-31 December. Entry free. 111 Queen Street, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.
This exhibition features artworks from Glasgow Museums’ collection and from the Gallery of Modern Art archive. It explores how collections are built, artworks are commissioned and exhibitions are organised. Taste! shines a light on artworks and the processes behind their journey.
Stones Steeped in History
10 September-31 December. Entry free. 111 Queen Street, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.
This display, found in GoMA’s balcony gallery, tells the story of the building from before it was built in 1776 through its various uses and modifications up to its controversial opening as a gallery of contemporary and modern art in 1996.
Frank McElhinney – Flight
10 September-30 October. Entry free. Street Level Photoworks, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Flight is a new solo exhibition by artist Frank McElhinney that reflects upon the long history of migration between Ireland and Scotland, with a particular focus on the effects of the Great Famine during the mid-19th century. This exhibition is the outcome of a long-term ongoing project aiming to strengthen the dialogue and co-operation between Scotland and other European countries.
MSCTY x V&A Dundee
10-26 September. Entry free. Museum Plaza and Locke Hall, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
The V&A Dundee have commissioned two new pieces of music which respond to the architecture of the building. Inside the museum, visitors can experience a soundtrack by Japanese composer and percussionist Midori Takada. Outside, in the plaza, there’s a new composition from Dundee musician SHHE, inspired by the sounds of the water around the museum.
Swapnaa Tamhane: The Golden Fibre
Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish Design Galleries, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Drawing inspiration from archives held at the University of Dundee and Verdant Works, artist curator and writer Swapnaa Tamhane explores the context of jute during British colonialism and the lives of workers in and around Calcutta.
Celine Condorelli/After Work
10 September-1 October. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.
Condorelli is an artist whose work has evolved through art, architecture, design and friendship and has remained committed to the articulation of transformation throughout. This exhibition features sculptures, prints, digital art, film and video for visitors to discover.
Ecologies of Displacement
10-25 September. Entry Free. Meadows Gallery, 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.
This British Council supported project and exhibition features works by Scotland based Michel Marcoux and Pakistan based Farrukh Addnan. The exhibition addresses themes of exile and displacement. The artists met regularly via Zoom during the pandemic to develop this exhibition.
