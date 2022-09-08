ITV will suspend all programming at 5pm amid concerns about the Queen’s health.
ITV News will be airing a special indefinitely on the channel as the nation awaits an update on the Queen.
Buckingham Palace said on Thursday: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The Queen’s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.
BREAKING: ITV to suspend programming at 5pm with an #ITVNews special airing indefinitely on ITV (News will air for as long as needed - no set time decided), TV Zone understands.— TV Zone (@tvukzone) September 8, 2022
New Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
BBC have also dedicated broadcast time to the Queen’s health today.
Rolling updates are being given on the channel discussing the health concerns of the Queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.
Presenter Huw Edwards is also now dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, a dress code which is worn as mark of respect when a Royal Family member dies.
