This braised pork with red wine is an easy one-pot meal. Made with meltingly tender pork shoulder, mushrooms, and a rich red wine and herb sauce – all the work is in the preparation

Ingredients, Serves 4+

1kg Diced pork shoulder

50ml Cooking oil

500ml Red wine

2 Tbsp. Coriander seeds – crushed

2 x Bay leaves

1 Tsp. Ground cumin

Ground black pepper

200ml Pork stock

1 Tbsp. Fine salt

300g Button mushrooms – quartered

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Handful of chopped parsley

Method

Marinate the meat with the wine, pepper, coriander, cumin and bay leaves and leave them overnight or at least three hours before cooking. Drain and reserve the marinade. Heat the olive oil in a pan large enough to take the diced pork and sear the meat all over. Add the marinade and mix for a few minutes. Next add the water along with the salt. Cover the pan with a lid or foil and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for about 1 hour 15 minutes or until the meat is tender, adding more water or stock if necessary. Alternatively place in a slow cooker and forget all about it.

In the meantime in a non-stick frying pan heat the 1 tbsp. olive oil and sauté the mushrooms for 3 – 4 minutes, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

When the meat is cooked, mix in the mushrooms and cook for 2 more minutes to ensure everything is combined. Serve and scatter with freshly chopped parsley

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend