The Royal Family have published guidance on mourning and arrangements for the laying of floral tributes outside royal residences following the death of The Queen.
The guidance notes that it is the wish of His Majesty The King that the period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's Funeral - the date of which "will be confirmed in due course".
Royal Mourning will be observed by "Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties".
Flags at Royal Residences will also remain at half mast until 8am on the morning after the final day of Royal Mourning.
A Royal Gun Salute will be fired in London on Friday at 1pm in Hyde Park by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company. One round will be fired for each year of The Queen's life.
Royal Residences will also close until after The Queen’s Funeral. This includes The Queen's Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh. Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, The Queen's private estates, will also close for this period.
In respect of floral tributes to The Queen, the following guidance is given to members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences:
- At Buckingham Palace members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.
- At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.
- At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.
- At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.
- At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.
- At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.
The guidance also notes that there are no physical Books of Condolence at the Royal Residences. An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on the Royal website here
