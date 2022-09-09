Lammermuir Festival

Therese, St Mary’s Church, Haddington

Keith Bruce

four stars

NOT so much a rarity these days as downright obscure, Jules Massenet’s 1907 opera Therese turned out to be an unexpectedly appropriate way for East Lothian’s Lammermuir Festival to mark the passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch at the end of the first day of its 2022 programme. It was proper that it went ahead, following a minute's silence and an instrumental performance of the National Anthem by the Orchestra of Scottish Opera.

A view of the terror of the French Revolution seen through the eyes of the Third Republic’s Belle Epoque, the composer and his librettist Jules Claretie make the case for not throwing the ancien regime of France’s monarchy out with the bathwater, and powerfully have the titular heroine martyr herself to that cause with a declamatory “Vive le roi!” at its end.

Lithuanian mezzo-soprano Justine Gringyte dealt with that tricky transition to recitation in the work’s final scene as comfortably as she did the rest of the role. Therese is far from the most constant of heroines to portray, vacillating between faithfulness to baritone partner Andre (Dingle Yandell) and nostalgia for former lover Armand (tenor Shengzhi Ren), and the part demands a vocal range to match. A singer who first made an impression on Scottish Opera audiences as Bizet’s Carmen was equal to that challenge.

The company’s now-regular presence at Lammermuir was perfectly presented in Roxana Haine’s spare staging, with just a stone bench (a piece of chateau garden furniture often mentioned in the text) and a grey chaise centre-stage in the two acts, and a subtle palette of costuming. Behind the singers, guest conductor Alexandra Cravero, steeped in French opera, brought a glorious performance of the colourful score from the orchestra.

With a chorus of just six men, two also in step-out small roles, the focus was all on the words and the music, and the French diction of all, but especially the three principals, was excellent. While St Mary’s resembles neither a countryside castle nor a Paris apartment, Scottish Opera transported its audience into that world in those dramatic times.

Earlier in the day, witty and literate American pianist Jeremy Denk took a similarly large audience through centuries of keyboard music in the equally fine acoustic of Dunbar Parish Church, as he began a four-concert residency at the festival.

With Maurice Ravel’s hugely challenging Gaspard de la nuit following Mozart’s famous A Minor Sonata in the first half, it was the sequence after the interval – which the pianist performed mostly without his always-entertaining commentary – that told the story most clearly. It began with a Bach Toccata and concluded (barring a Brahms encore) with Beethoven evoking Bach in his third-last piano work.

Between those, Denk played Missy Mazzoli’s 21st century showpiece Heartbreaker and Ligeti’s fiendish, full-on Etude, The Devil’s Staircase, in a demonstration of both passion and prodigious technique.