This article is brought to you by Adam Walker and does not necessarily reflect the view of The Herald

Most players prefer to register at an independent gambling site because they offer higher limits and bigger rewards. Apart from that, these standalone casinos are not subject to any strict restrictions that may affect the quality of their services to players.

Furthermore, they host a broad range of betting products, including casino games, esports, virtual games, lotto, and sports. If you plan to join one of these platforms, you won’t have to go through the stress of separating the reliable sites from the dishonest ones, this article suggests the best independent online casinos that you can try.

Our Best Independent Online Casinos

💯 Top Overall - 4Crowns Casino

📌 Top Rated - Mr. Sloty

🎁 Top Deposit Match - Richy Fish

🎰 Best for Slots - Ocean Breeze Casino

♠️ Best Live Games - Hustles Casino

😀 New Casino - DamSlots

✅ All Cards Accepted - 24Pokies

📱 Ideal for Mobile - Kaboom Slots

📈 Trending Now - Luck of Spins

⏱️ Easy Cashout - SlotsDreamer

💰 Huge Wins - Mostro Casino

♥️ Best Wagering - Scrab Wins

👍 Best Games - Rich King

✏️ Easy Sign Up - Mr. SlotsClub

⚽ Great Betting Site - GodOdds

📌 New Casino - My Stake

How to do we rate the top standalone casinos UK

We ranked our best standalone sites using several criteria, including betting products, reputation, mobile support, bonuses and promotions, etc. Below are the details of these parameters:

Regulators

You can easily spot a reliable operator and separate them from dishonest ones. Top-rated casino sites hold licenses from respected regulators in the gambling industry. These bodies ensure that they do the right things while offering their products and services to their customers.

Betting products

The level of entertainment and satisfaction at an online casino depends on the betting products. In other words, the gambling sites must offer a wide range of betting products to keep UK players entertained and glued their platforms. These betting products include casino games, sports, lotto, virtual games, and esports.

Security and Customer support

Our selected platforms adopt strict security measures to prevent financial and identity theft. They use the latest firewall and encryption technology to shield their platforms from intruders. Besides, they employ qualified and responsive agents to respond to players calls, messages, and emails.

Best Overseas Online Casinos

If you are looking to register at a reliable and safe independent site, check our best independent casino reviews below:

4Crowns Casino

If you are looking for an independent casino with attractive graphics and simple layout, consider 4Crowns casino. The platform holds a Curacao license and offers top-quality support services through fast and convenient communication channels, including live chat, email, and telephone. Furthermore, the gambling site partners with high-ranking software developers like Merkur Gaming, Quickspin, Net Entertainment, etc. Below are some benefits of joining this platform:

Vast game selections

Simple layout

Tight security

Visit 4Crowns Casino

Adam Walker

Hustles Casino

Hustles Casino is a multilingual gaming destination that rewards casino players and sports bettors with impressive 100 percent bonuses capped at 1000 GBP and 300 GBP, respectively. The offshore online casino supports convenient and fast banking methods like Qiwi wallet, Bitcoin, MasterCard, PayPal. Players can access support services via email and social media channels like Twitter and Facebooks. Here are the advantages of registering at Hustles casino:

User-friendly interface

Massive rewards

Vast game selection

Visit Hustles Casino

Adam Walker

Ocean Breeze Casino

Ocean Breeze Casino is compatible with a vast range of mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, and iPads. Furthermore, the online casino offers 24/7 customer support as it employs experienced and responsive customer agents. The overseas gambling site welcomes new UK players with free spins and match deposit bonuses. Respected software companies working with Ocean Breeze casino include Quickspin, Netent, Amatic, Playtech, etc. The payment methods supported on the platform include Skrill, Neteller, AMEX and Bitcoin. Some of the advantages of joining this casino site include:

Massive game selections

Attractive bonuses

Convenient banking methods

Visit Ocean Breeze Casino

Adam Walker

Luck of Spins Casino

Luck of Spins casino adopts the best security measures to protect gamers personal and financial information. It also supports mobile devices, allowing players to play on the go. The rewards available on this standalone platform include reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, crypto bonuses and welcome bonuses. Furthermore, the gambling site is crypto-friendly, and it hosts a decent selection of entertaining slot titles, including Boogie Monster, Safari Sam, Book of Fortune, Dolphin Pearls, etc. Some reasons players prefer this platform include:

Attractive bonuses

Easy-to-navigate user interface

Tight security

Visit Luck of Spins

Adam Walker

SlotsDreamer Casino

SlotsDreamer casino is one of the leading independent gambling sites with reliable products and services. Furthermore, the website is user-friendly as it features a simple layout and supports several languages like Norsk, Portuguese, Suomi, etc. Also, the casino site offers impressive welcome packages to bingo players. Apart from that, casino players and sports bettors get bountiful welcome offers. SlotsDreamer casino supports bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallet, etc. Check the merits of this platform below:

Fast and reliable banking options

Excellent customer support

Simple registration processes

Visit SlotsDreamer

Adam Walker

Mostro Casino

Mostro Casino supports cryptocurrency and other safe payment methods like e-wallet, bank transfer, and credit cards. Besides the detailed FAQ page, the online casino offers live chat and email support. The rewards you can claim at this gambling site include reload bonuses, welcome offers and crypto bonuses. Fascinating slot titles that you can try on this platform include Safari Sam, Big Bass Bonanza, Lucky Lady’s Charm, etc. Benefits of playing at Mr. SlotsClub casino include:

Fair gameplay

Bountiful bonuses

Simple user interface

Visit Mostro Casino

Adam Walker

Kaboom Slots Casino

If you aim to play at an independent online casino that offers several impressive bonuses to newbies and regular UK players, consider Kaboom Slots casinos. Some of the rewards you can claim on this platform include daily cashback bonuses, welcome casino bonuses, weekend madness, sports bonuses, and hosts of others. Also, the platform offers fast deposits and withdrawals through safe and reliable banking options, including MasterCard, AMEX, Bank Transfer, etc. Below are the advantages of signing up at Black Magic casino:

Generous rewards

Tight security

Mobile support

Visit Kaboom Slots

Adam Walker

24Pokies Casino

24Pokies casino holds a license from the Government of Curacao. Furthermore, it works with respected software companies like Playtech, Novomatic, and Net Entertainment. Also, the website supports multiple payment methods, including Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Debit card, etc. The gambling site offers massive welcome bonuses that cover the first seven deposits. Below are the merits of registering at 24Pokies casino:

Generous bonuses

Massive game selections

Fair gameplay

Visit 24Pokies

Adam Walker

Mr Sloty Casino

Mr. Sloty Casino is a safe and rewarding standalone platform that accepts UK players. Also, it offers 24/7 customer support via email and live chat. The gambling site adopts the latest encryption and security technology to prevent gamers’data from falling into the hands of cybercriminals. The website has a user-friendly layout with colorful themes and graphics. Check the benefits of this platform below:

Top-quality security measures

Effective support service

Juicy rewards

Visit Mr. Sloty

Adam Walker

Rich King Casino

Rich King Casino is a unique online gaming destination that offers high-quality products and services. Besides its mouth-watering bonuses, the platform offers round-the-clock support services. Some exciting casino games you can play at this gambling site include slots, roulette, baccarat and blackjack. Below are the benefits of playing at Jammy Jack casino:

Fast banking methods

Top-quality customer support

Simple yet attractive interface

Visit Rich King

Adam Walker

Types of Foreign Gambling Sites for UK Players

If you are planning to join a reputable independent gambling sites; below are some options available for you:

New standalone casinos

Some of the appealing features of newly established gambling sites include attractive bonuses, colorful and intuitive user interface, and a broad range of betting products. Also, these platforms adopt state-of-the-art security features to protect gamers.

Live independent casinos

Live casino sites are ideal gaming destinations for players who prefer live dealer games. These gambling site works with reputable companies like Ezugi, Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, etc. They stream high-quality live casino games from top-ranking studios around the world.

Mobile overseas sites

These platforms are accessible via a wide range of internet-enabled mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and iPads. Furthermore, they offer impressive bonuses and several betting products like esports, sports, casino games, etc.

Advantages of Offshore online casino Sites

Standalone casinos have simple sign-up procedures, allowing players to create an account without stress. Furthermore, some platforms do not require ID verification, which is a great advantage for players who don’t want to reveal their identities. Also, they feature top-quality customer support as they employ experienced and dutiful agents to responds to gamers inquiries and complaints. In addition, bonuses at independent online casinos have greater values. They also feature attractive designs that are visually appealing.

Disadvantages of Independent Online Casinos UK

Independent gambling sites may not partner with self-exclusion scheme, which can be a setback to players battling addiction. Also, they may not host a huge variation of games like other gambling sites.

Payment methods at Standalone Casinos

Independent casino operators work with high-ranking payment operators offer safe deposit and withdrawal options to gamers. In additions, they support convenient, fast, and reliable banking methods. One of these options is crypto payments, which include Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. Also, the platform supports e-wallet options, including Neteller, iDEAL, and Neteller. In addition to that, the online casinos accept debit cards and credit cards.

Bonuses at Foreign Online Casinos

Besides the massive welcome bonuses, standalone sites offer periodic bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, cashback bonuses, etc. Also, they roll out special promotions periodically. Here are some rewards you can claim on this platform:

Reload bonuses

Online casinos offer reload bonuses to regular players to elongate their playtime and possibly boost their winning chances. You can trigger this match bonus by making a qualifying deposited. The minimum deposit is usually specified at the promotion page.

Cashback bonuses

Gambling sites compensate their players by offering 10 percent of their lost bets. This reward is meant for existing players who lost their bets on the platform.

Welcome Package

Independent casino sites offer mouth-watering bonus packages to all categories of bettors, including sports bettors, bingo players, and casino enthusiasts. Before you claim a welcome offer, you should endeavor to check the wagering requirements, bonus cap, and validity period.

This article is brought to you by Adam Walker and does not necessarily reflect the view of The Herald