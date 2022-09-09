On Thursday evening (September 8) the world was hit by the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.
The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch and recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with a weekend of celebrations taking place across the country.
The sad news was confirmed after members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral, where the Queen was laying in rest.
Across its titles, Newsquest has today paid tribute to the Queen with a series of front covers dedicated to her life and reign.
Newsquest’s front covers highlight the extent of mourning across the UK as people come to terms with the monarch’s death.
A period of mourning is now in place with plans and arrangements for the Queen’s funeral yet to be announced.
Her eldest son, King Charles III will officially be proclaimed King on Saturday, September 10.
Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Newsquest front pages in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Throughout the day, Newsquest reporters were on the scene at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as members of the public mourned the loss of the Queen.
Rumours had been swirling all day as news emerged that members of the royal family were jetting to Scotland, and at 6.30pm the nation’s worst fears were confirmed.
When officials carried a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates and the flag was lowered to half mast, there were tears and many well wishers sang the national anthem.
One onlooker said the Queen is “all we’ve ever known”.
Newsquest titles will continue to cover the tragic loss of Queen Elizabeth II in the coming days as we enter a period of national mourning.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here