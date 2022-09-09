Temporary road closures are expected to create significant disruption in Edinburgh following the death of the Queen.
Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.
The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.
The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.
READ MORE: Queen's coffin to lie in Edinburgh at St Giles’ Cathedral
Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.
“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.
“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.
“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.
“If they do need to travel, we’re asking them to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow the very latest travel advice.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here