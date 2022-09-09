RESIDENTS in Alness, Invergordon and Wick who were invited to attend Covid vaccination clinics in the wrong area this week have been issued an apology from NHS Highland.

People were originally offered Covid vaccination appointments far away from their places of residence.

NHS Highland confirmed it was simply due to error, and that all impacted people would be offered an appointment closer to their homes.

Apologising for “the confusion and anxiety caused”, they added: "We are very sorry about the stress that this has caused some residents.

"We are operating a new booking and appointment system and as with any new way of working there can occasionally be teething issues as the programme is rolled out.

"Our teams work very hard behind the scenes to minimise any disruption this may cause but we are sorry that on this occasion appointments have been allocated in error. We will be contacting those affected by this directly to offer them a change of appointment."

Maree Todd, SNP MSP for Caithness Sutherland & Ross said in a statement posted to her Facebook page on Friday that she welcomed NHS Highland’s swift action to rectify the error.

She said: “I would urge anyone who has received an appointment in the wrong location and has not yet been contacted by NHS Highland to contact the Service Delivery Centre Helpline to book an appointment in your area”.

NHS Highland's Service Delivery Centre Helpline can be contacted on 08000 320 339.

Scotland’s winter vaccination programme began on Monday September 5, with more than two million people across Scotland to be offered appointments over the next three months.

More than 41,000 frontline health and social care workers have booked appointments through the portal since it opened last month.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the NHS from both COVID-19 and flu viruses, and I encourage you to take up the offer of a booster when you receive your appointment.”