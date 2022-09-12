Beatson Cancer Charity’s annual Paw Walk is returning for its third year as part of National Dog Week.

It follows last year’s event which raised an amazing £15,000, which helps support cancer patients and their families across the west of Scotland.

Dog owners are invited to take part in Paw Walk activities between 19th-25th September and can also enter their four-legged friends in our competition to become our next Beatson Ambassadog.

People are invited to join in by walking anywhere with their dog at any time and covering any distance during National Dog Week.

Everyone signing up will receive a Beatson t-shirt to wear on their walk and our Tier 2 sign ups include a Beatson Tartan dog bandana too.

Beatson Cancer Charity is also hosting a Paw Walk event at the end of National Dog Week at West Brewery for furry friends to meet together while raising funds for charity. This will take place from 11am-3pm on Saturday 24th - Sunday 25th September.

We will also be running our annual Ambassadog competition alongside Paw Walk activities. Our current Ambassadog, Milo, has been a fantastic support for our charity. He was entered by his owner, Erin Phairs from Irvine in Ayrshire, after Milo supported her over the years following the cancer treatment she received as a child.

Erin said: “It’s been such an amazing experience. Being able to spread the word and Milo being able to use his wee face to help promote the Beatson – it's been amazing.

Milo the current Beatson Ambassadog

“I would say to anyone with a dog to definitely enter the Ambassadog competition, it’s so worth it – just the chance to be able to help the charity in any way and if nothing else, it’s fun just to enter.”

Dog owners can send us pictures of their four-legged friend who they can’t imagine life without. Our Beatson Ambassadog will help with fundraising activities and become the face of our flagship Off the Beatson Track event for 2023.

Everyone who signs up to the Paw Walk will receive treats provided by Creature Comforts, who will also be donating goodies for our Hamper Raffle at our Paw Walk event at West Brewery.

Charlene Low, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Our dogs are just wonderful.

“Everybody who has a dog knows how important they are. I couldn’t live without my dog – she's my everything and has got me through so many hard times - as has Milo, our current Ambassadog with his lovely owner Erin.

“We all know how important dogs are in our lives and how special they are so we just want more dogs to become involved and make a difference to those facing cancer.”

If you and your dog want to take part, all you need to do is sign up for the Paw Walk on our website. There are two options to choose from when registering:

Tier 1- £10- Adult and dog sign-up, one T-Shirt & dog treats

Tier 2- £15- Adult and dog sign-up, one T-shirt, dog treats & one Tartan Dog Bandana.

To enter our Ambassadog competition, please send pictures in your Beatson t-shirt and their dog in a Tartan Dog Bandana and tag us on social media. You can also email videos and pictures to PawWalk@beatsoncancercharity.org.



Entries for the Ambassadog competition must be in by 6pm on Sunday 25th September and the winner will be announced on Tuesday 27th September.

Beatson Cancer Charity believes that no-one should face cancer on their own. This has always been the Beatson Cancer Charity’s aim and they work hard to continue to support even more people and families in the years to come.

14,172 patients have received therapies at the Wellbeing Centre Beatson Cancer Charity which works in close partnership with clinicians and researchers at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and The Beatson Institute for Cancer Research to help to deliver life-saving research.

The Beatson is an internationally renowned cancer centre and the busiest in the UK in terms of clinical activity and patient numbers as well as being the second largest cancer centre in the UK delivering all of the radiotherapy and much of the chemotherapy to the population of the West of Scotland, with a catchment area of 2.5 million people, which is around 60% of Scotland’s population. Each year The Beatson sees more than 8,000 new patients and delivers more than 25,000 courses of chemotherapy and 6,500 courses of radiotherapy. The Beatson is staffed by some 950 highly skilled and dedicated healthcare professionals across a range of disciplines.