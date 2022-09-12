Tens of thousands of people visiting the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh can expect airport-style security checks and travel disruption.

Well-wishers will be able to file past the coffin from 5.30pm on Monday, September 12 until 3pm on Tuesday, September 13.

A number of road have been closed off in the capital which is expected to have a "significant knock-on impact" on surrounding trunk roads and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

READ MORE: The Queen: Edinburgh procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral

How can Scots pay respect to the Queen?

Mourners are being advised to be prepared to stand in long queues to collect a wristband allowing them into St Giles' Cathedral.

A collection point will be in place at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows where one wristband per person will be issued.

Only those with a wristband will be allowed to enter St Giles' Cathedral.

There is no additional parking at George Square, and mourners should wherever possible access it by public transport or on foot.

Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House but will not be permitted into the cathedral.

It will pass a number of locations where food and drink can be bought, however, those intending to make the trip are advised to bring their own.

The Scottish Government also urged people to be prepared for mercurial weather conditions.

People are also warned the queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the Lying-At Rest period ends.

What to expect at St Giles' Cathedral?

Airport-style security checks for entering St Giles’ will be in place at George IV Bridge.

There will be tight restrictions on what can be brought in to the cathedral.

Visitors will be asked to pass the coffin without pausing and move away from exits once they have paid their respects.

It is understood filming and photography will be prohibited within the security search area of within St Giles Cathedral.

Which Edinburgh roads are closed?

Here is a list of confirmed road closures, with more expected to be put in place from 1pm on Tuesday.

Abbey Mount at Regent Road: road closed

Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane: road closed

Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent: road closed

Blackfriars Street: road closed

Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent: road closed

Calton Road at Leith Street: local access only

Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street: road closed

Carrington Road at Crewe Road South: road closed

Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue: road closed

Castle Terrace: road closed

Castlehill: road closed

Chambers Street: road closed

East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street: road closed

Fettes Avenue: road closed

High Street at Cockburn Street: road closed

High Street at George IV and The Mound: road closed

Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace: road closed

Johnston Terrace: road closed

Lawnmarket: road closed

New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park: road closed

Nicolson Street at West Nicholson Street: road closed northbound only. Local access provided to Blair Street

Niddry Street: road closed

Old Tolboth Wynd: road closed

Queen's Drive: road closed east of the roundabout at Holyrood Gait entrance to Meadowbank Terrace entrance

What items are prohibited?

There are a number of items that will not be allowed into the security search point.

These items will be confiscated and will not be returned.

Here is a full list: