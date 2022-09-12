Tens of thousands of people visiting the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh can expect airport-style security checks and travel disruption.
Well-wishers will be able to file past the coffin from 5.30pm on Monday, September 12 until 3pm on Tuesday, September 13.
A number of road have been closed off in the capital which is expected to have a "significant knock-on impact" on surrounding trunk roads and the Edinburgh City Bypass.
How can Scots pay respect to the Queen?
Mourners are being advised to be prepared to stand in long queues to collect a wristband allowing them into St Giles' Cathedral.
A collection point will be in place at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows where one wristband per person will be issued.
Only those with a wristband will be allowed to enter St Giles' Cathedral.
There is no additional parking at George Square, and mourners should wherever possible access it by public transport or on foot.
Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House but will not be permitted into the cathedral.
It will pass a number of locations where food and drink can be bought, however, those intending to make the trip are advised to bring their own.
The Scottish Government also urged people to be prepared for mercurial weather conditions.
People are also warned the queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the Lying-At Rest period ends.
What to expect at St Giles' Cathedral?
Airport-style security checks for entering St Giles’ will be in place at George IV Bridge.
There will be tight restrictions on what can be brought in to the cathedral.
Visitors will be asked to pass the coffin without pausing and move away from exits once they have paid their respects.
It is understood filming and photography will be prohibited within the security search area of within St Giles Cathedral.
Which Edinburgh roads are closed?
Here is a list of confirmed road closures, with more expected to be put in place from 1pm on Tuesday.
- Abbey Mount at Regent Road: road closed
- Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane: road closed
- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent: road closed
- Blackfriars Street: road closed
- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent: road closed
- Calton Road at Leith Street: local access only
- Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street: road closed
- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South: road closed
- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue: road closed
- Castle Terrace: road closed
- Castlehill: road closed
- Chambers Street: road closed
- East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street: road closed
- Fettes Avenue: road closed
- High Street at Cockburn Street: road closed
- High Street at George IV and The Mound: road closed
- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace: road closed
- Johnston Terrace: road closed
- Lawnmarket: road closed
- New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park: road closed
- Nicolson Street at West Nicholson Street: road closed northbound only. Local access provided to Blair Street
- Niddry Street: road closed
- Old Tolboth Wynd: road closed
- Queen's Drive: road closed east of the roundabout at Holyrood Gait entrance to Meadowbank Terrace entrance
What items are prohibited?
There are a number of items that will not be allowed into the security search point.
These items will be confiscated and will not be returned.
Here is a full list:
- bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size, bags or rucksacks with expandable compartments, bags or rucksacks with multiple pockets or complex openings, solid sided bags, or bags on wheels
- flasks – this includes metal reusable water bottles
- no food or liquids of any kind. Clear plastic or glass reusable water bottles will be permitted but must be emptied before entering
- tribute items (including flowers, candles, soft toys, photographs)
- medium to large sized cameras (including telescopic lens), video recorders and other electrical similar sized equipment
- personal defence equipment (e.g flick knives, butterfly knives and personal defence sprays)- items which are lawful in some countries are not permitted in the UK and anyone found in possession of such items are liable to arrest
- sharp items (e.g knives, including Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers)
- paint sprays, Padlocks, chains and climbing gear
- fireworks, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, whistles laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise
- banners, placards, flags and similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance
