The number of Scots estimated to have Covid-19 has increased for the first time since the end of June.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show one in around 50 people in Scotland tested positive for the virus in the week ending August 28.
This equates to around 1.98% of the population or 104,000 people.
The slight increase comes after weeks of decline with only an estimated one in 55 people being infected with coronavirus in the preceding week.
A downward trajectory continued in England and Wales, according to the statistics, where an estimate of one in 70 and one in 95 people respectively had the virus.
In Northern Ireland, the figure is one in 50 – meaning Scotland had one of the highest rates of the four UK nations.
Most infections have continued to be attributed to Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 since the end of June.
The estimated figures are based on coronavirus tests carried out specifically for the survey on a representative population.
ONS also warned that there is a higher degree of uncertainty in our estimates for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland as regard to the infection trains.
Health care workers and care home residents have started receiving Covid boosters and flu jabs last week as the autumn vaccination programme gets under way.
It comes ahead of an expected "winter wave of respiratory virus" with the flu possibly making a resurgence after a drop during the lockdown, the country's national clinical director warned.
Speaking on the inoculation programme, Jason Leitch warned a resurgence of respiratory virus this winter is likely.
