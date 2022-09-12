A man has been arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after allegedly shouting at Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. 

The monarch's coffin travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon. 

It was followed along the Royal Mile by the King, Queen Consort and other senior royal family members. 

Members of the public flocked to the popular road in the capital to witness the moment the loyals travelled up to the cathedral where the Queen will lie at rest.

The crowd had fallen completely silent except for one man who began heckling the Duke of York. 

The man appeared to be tackled to floor by members of the public before being detained by police, in footage circulated on social media. 

Police Scotland have confirmed a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace shortly before 3pm. 

The procession travelled at a slow pace with the Queen’s children arranged by age with the eldest Charles on the right and Anne, Andrew and Edward on his left. 