A family-run building firm which dismissed 149 employees immediately after its collapse has been ordered to pay compensation by a tribunal judge.

Central Building Contractors, which was founded nearly 50 years ago and was headquartered in Ibrox on Glasgow's south side, was placed into administration in April this year.

It was forced out of business by cash flow difficulties, made worse by the current closure of much of the construction industry.

A tribunal found that the firm breached employment regulations by dismissing staff within 90 days without consultation.

There was no recognised trade union or elected representative and no steps were taken to elect any such representatives.

While the administrators stated that “it was not possible for the company to trade in administration” no explanation was given for the failure to elect any representatives or consult in any way.

Former employee Jordan Kirk won his case against the firm in a ruling which could affect dozens of other staff who lost their jobs.

The firm has been ordered to compensate him with a protective award for the "protected period of 90 days."

The privately owned, family-run construction company – owned by Sir Jack Harvie – was established in 1971.

It provided provide a range of design, development and maintenance services throughout Scotland. It turned over £36m in 2018.

Director James McAlpine said at the time of the firm's collapse that it would "work closely with the administrators to ensure every possible assistance is provided to all our employees during this exceptionally difficult time."

The tribunal noted that no response was provided by the firm in the case.

The joint administrators confirmed by email that 149 employees had been dismissed “immediately”,

Employment judge David Hoey said: "No consultation took place with any elected representative and no steps were taken to do so.

"No reasons were given for such a failure. The explanation of being unable to trade during administration does not explain why the rules were not followed."