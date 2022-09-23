The cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of stopping any time soon. Not only does this have an impact on the weekly shop, but for many it will result in falling behind on their bills. For some, this will be the first-time facing issues with debt.

Many are unaware that, if they are having trouble with debt, professional advice tailored to your circumstances is just a phone call away. Where individuals have sought debt advice, 79% say they would recommend it to others.

What sets Cleanslate apart

At the heart of Cleanslate’s approach is the core value – Do The Right Thing.

"We keep our customers at the core of everything we do. We think that the best way to help is by taking the time to properly understand your circumstances, giving advice and guidance that's right for you. That, in a nutshell, is what Cleanslate is all about," said Chris Malloch, Head of at Cleanslate.

If you don’t know much about debt advice, here are the three most important things to know.

1. How debt advice can help

“Many people we speak to feel lost, and don’t know how to get out of debt. Professional debt advisers can take the weight off your shoulders by providing you with a clear, easy to understand plan to get your debt under control, stop creditor pressure and reduce your monthly payments to an affordable level” says Chris Malloch, Head of Cleanslate, which operates from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen.

2. There’s more to life than a credit score

“I don’t want to impact my credit score is one of the most common phrases we hear” says Chris.

“Whilst your credit score is likely to be affected by a debt solution, failure to make your monthly debt payments will also impact your score. Dealing with your debts and taking advice will enable you to manage them effectively, relieving the stress and the impact debt is inevitably having on your health and wellbeing.

“That is far more important in the long run. If you are in debt and need help, take control of your finances, don’t let your credit score hold you back. Many of our customers couldn’t believe the positive impact a debt solution has made on their lives.”

Chris Malloch, Head of Cleanslate

3. How to contact a debt adviser

Cleanslate are regulated Scottish debt advisers with over 20 years’ experience in advising and delivering debt solutions from start to finish. “If you find yourself struggling with debt or can see possible debt issues coming around the corner, act now. Call us,” says Chris.

Cleanslate helps with formal debt solutions in Scotland including the Debt Arrangement Scheme, Protected Trust Deeds and Bankruptcy. There are other organisations people can call on too. Over the last 20 years, we have provided expert advice and training to charitable organisations such as Citizens Advice and Step Change Debt Charity, who do excellent work and provide free advice in this sector.

Visit our website: www.cleanslate.co.uk

Book a callback: Book now

Call us: 0141 319 7654