A man has been charged after allegedly holding eggs near the Queen's coffin procession in Aberdeen.

The 38-year-old was charged in connection with a breach of the peace which took place on Sunday, September 11.

It is alleged he was seen with the item near Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland confirmed he has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

The Queen's funeral cortege travelled through the Scottish city ahead of her coffin lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Thousands gathered across the northeast to see the procession pass and pay respect to the Queen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man was charged for a breach of the peace in the vicinity of Duthie Park, Aberdeen on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

A number of groups and politicians have expressed concerns over the way protesters have been treated following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Blank sheets of paper were held up by protesters as people queued to see the Queen's coffin at St Giles' Cathedral on Tuesday in defence of freedom of speech.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said police are having to balance the rights of protest with those of people who wish to mourn and grieve.