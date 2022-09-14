Holidaymakers have reacted with confusion after Center Parcs reversed its decision to close for the Queen’s funeral – but then told guests they must stay in their lodges during the day.
The holiday firm previously told customers they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.
After receiving complaints, Center Parcs offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.
But inquiries have been met with instructions to remain indoors during the funeral, with facilities closed and the parks shut down.
... but facilities will remain shut
One guest who tweeted the company to say: "I haven't just seen a tweet saying that @CenterParcsUK are going to kick a family with 2 small baby's out of their park on Monday 19th. As a mum with a 3 month old I'd be absolutely traumatized, I know it's history but surely you can do something else!"
Center Parcs replied: "Hi Kim We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges." They have made the same reply to everyone asking about it on Twitter.
Hi Kim— Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) September 14, 2022
We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges.
Thanks, Amy
Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.
Holidays at the villages start on Fridays or Mondays and last three, four or seven nights.
The answer from its social media team baffled prospective guests, with one jokingly asking if people would be shot for leaving their cabins, while another compared the request to a hostage situation.
However, the holiday firm later clarified the ‘stay indoors’ directive, saying that guests would be allowed to walk around the village, adding “but the facilities will be closed."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here