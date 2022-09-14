Holidaymakers have reacted with confusion after Center Parcs reversed its decision to close for the Queen’s funeral – but then told guests they must stay in their lodges during the day.

The holiday firm previously told customers they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.

After receiving complaints, Center Parcs offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.

But inquiries have been met with instructions to remain indoors during the funeral, with facilities closed and the parks shut down.

pa

... but facilities will remain shut

One guest who tweeted the company to say: "I haven't just seen a tweet saying that @CenterParcsUK are going to kick a family with 2 small baby's out of their park on Monday 19th. As a mum with a 3 month old I'd be absolutely traumatized, I know it's history but surely you can do something else!"

Center Parcs replied: "Hi Kim We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges." They have made the same reply to everyone asking about it on Twitter.

Hi Kim



We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges.



Thanks, Amy — Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) September 14, 2022

Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

Holidays at the villages start on Fridays or Mondays and last three, four or seven nights.

The answer from its social media team baffled prospective guests, with one jokingly asking if people would be shot for leaving their cabins, while another compared the request to a hostage situation.

However, the holiday firm later clarified the ‘stay indoors’ directive, saying that guests would be allowed to walk around the village, adding “but the facilities will be closed."