A woman has died following a crash on the A95 in the Highlands.

The incident took place around 7.45am on Wednesday, September 14, and involved a grey Ford Focus car and a blue Volvo articulated lorry.

The 38-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene of the crash near Broomhill, Badenoch.

The 53-year-old male driver of the articulated lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed for around eight hours whilst a full collision investigation took place.

READ MORE: Woman dies and children injured in crash on A90 in Tayside

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0487 of 14 September.’’