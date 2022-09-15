With less than a month to go until this year’s The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, the finalists have just been announced.
Amongst them are many shining examples of organisations and initiatives that are playing a huge role in creating a more equal society in Scotland.
From hairdressers and transport companies, to education, healthcare providers and charities, the range of those who have made the shortlist is an indication of how seriously diversity and inclusion are now being taken by every sector of commercial life – as well as amongst those third sector organisations who have so often been the pioneers in this field.
This year, there are ten awards, including Diversity Star Performer for both small and large companies and Diversity in the Third Sector.
The Diversity Through Education Award is sponsored by the SQA, while Diversity in Sport is sponsored by sportscotland, whose Chief Executive, Stewart Harris, said: “The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards will once again showcase the outstanding work of the many organisations, individuals and community groups across the country who continue to put inclusion, diversity and equalities at the heart of their work. It is clear from the strength and depth of the finalists in the running for the Diversity in Sport Award that Scotland’s sporting system is making real progress in this area.
“We wish each and every one of the finalists the very best of luck.”
The Diversity Campaign of the Year, which is sponsored by Arnold Clark, has produced an interesting shortlist. It includes both BAE Systems PLC’s ‘Menopause Campaign’ and Black Professionals Scotlands’ ‘BlackScotInterns 2022 Programme’, and it is a good example of the breadth of the important but sometimes overlooked issues that are covered by the diversity label and which have been brought to the fore by these awards.
Lynne McBurney, Group Head of People, Arnold Clark, said: “On behalf of Arnold Clark, I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the finalists, and particularly those in the Diversity Campaign of the Year category.
“It’s really great to see so many organisations taking bold and innovative steps to champion diversity and place inclusivity at the heart of everything they are doing.”
Other awards include Diversity Hero of the Year, sponsored by Diageo, which will recognise individuals who have made a distinct contribution through their efforts to include as many people as possible to take part in physical activity and sport, find employment or further their careers without barriers of age, race, gender or physical ability.
Amongst the finalists in the Diversity in the Public Sector award, sponsored by Skills Development Scotland, are Lothian Buses, for their Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy; the Scottish Government for its NHS National Ethnic Minority Forum and The Open University for an Elevate Career Mentoring Programme.
Meanwhile, from the Diversity in the Third Sector to Building Inclusive Communities, sponsored by City Building and the Design for Diversity award, sponsored by BAE Systems, the finalists for which include a Virtual Reality Dementia Experience created by Age Scotland, this year’s awards will showcase individuals and campaigns that are righting the balance and helping to make it a more equal world for everyone.
That is a sentiment outlined by Jane Gotts, Director, GenAnalytics, who said: “We know that there are many examples of outstanding work to make our society better and inclusive for all and we look forward to recognising those successes at the awards ceremony.” That ceremony will be held on Thursday, 13 October, when the winners will be announced.
The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2022
Finalists 2022
Diversity Star Performer - 1 - 250 employees
Aquarius Hair Design
Glasgow Science Centre
The Glasgow Barons - Musicians in Exile
ToHealth Ltd
Diversity Star Performer - 250+ employees
Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd
BakerHicks
CMS - Social Mobility in Scotland
Shepherd and Wedderburn
STV Expert Voices
Diversity through Education - sponsored by SQA
Enable Works - Digital Dundee
Nil by Mouth - Neeps and Tatties
SmartSTEMs
Uteach Ltd - Scottish Online Lessons
Diversity in Sport – sponsored by sportscotland
Glasgow Ansar
LEAP Sports - Pride Youth Games
Scottish Sports Futures
Sport Aberdeen
Diversity Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Arnold Clark
BAE Systems PLC - Menopause Campaign
BakerHicks
Black Professionals Scotland - BlackScotInterns 2022 Programme
STV Expert Voices
Diversity Hero of the Year – sponsored by Diageo
Active Life Club - Mohammed Razaq
AstroAgency - Daria Filichkina
Black Professionals Scotland - Enoch Adeyemi
Diversity Scotland - Tony McCaffery
Enable Works - Jennifer Murray
Lothian Buses - Olivia Sklenar
Parexel - David Dent MBE
Diversity in the Public Sector – sponsored by Skills Development Scotland
Abertay University
Lothian Buses - Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy
Scottish Government - NHS National Ethnic Minority Forum
Scottish Water
The Open University - Elevate Career Mentoring Programme
Diversity in the Third Sector
AAI EmployAbility
Circle Scotland CIC – The Circle
Finding Your Feet
Indepen-dance Core Programme
Shelter Scotland
SmartSTEMs
Building Inclusive Communities – sponsored by City Building
Circle Scotland CIC – The Circle
Enable Works - Stepping Up
Morgan Stanley Glasgow – Healthy Glasgow
PlayPeace
Design for Diversity – sponsored by BAE Systems
Age Scotland - Virtual Reality Dementia Experience
NHS Golden Jubilee - NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Centre
VizCareer Digital Ltd
