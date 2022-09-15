With less than a month to go until this year’s The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, the finalists have just been announced.

Amongst them are many shining examples of organisations and initiatives that are playing a huge role in creating a more equal society in Scotland.

From hairdressers and transport companies, to education, healthcare providers and charities, the range of those who have made the shortlist is an indication of how seriously diversity and inclusion are now being taken by every sector of commercial life – as well as amongst those third sector organisations who have so often been the pioneers in this field.

This year, there are ten awards, including Diversity Star Performer for both small and large companies and Diversity in the Third Sector.

The Diversity Through Education Award is sponsored by the SQA, while Diversity in Sport is sponsored by sportscotland, whose Chief Executive, Stewart Harris, said: “The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards will once again showcase the outstanding work of the many organisations, individuals and community groups across the country who continue to put inclusion, diversity and equalities at the heart of their work. It is clear from the strength and depth of the finalists in the running for the Diversity in Sport Award that Scotland’s sporting system is making real progress in this area.

“We wish each and every one of the finalists the very best of luck.”

The Diversity Campaign of the Year, which is sponsored by Arnold Clark, has produced an interesting shortlist. It includes both BAE Systems PLC’s ‘Menopause Campaign’ and Black Professionals Scotlands’ ‘BlackScotInterns 2022 Programme’, and it is a good example of the breadth of the important but sometimes overlooked issues that are covered by the diversity label and which have been brought to the fore by these awards.

Lynne McBurney, Group Head of People, Arnold Clark, said: “On behalf of Arnold Clark, I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the finalists, and particularly those in the Diversity Campaign of the Year category.

“It’s really great to see so many organisations taking bold and innovative steps to champion diversity and place inclusivity at the heart of everything they are doing.”

Other awards include Diversity Hero of the Year, sponsored by Diageo, which will recognise individuals who have made a distinct contribution through their efforts to include as many people as possible to take part in physical activity and sport, find employment or further their careers without barriers of age, race, gender or physical ability.

Amongst the finalists in the Diversity in the Public Sector award, sponsored by Skills Development Scotland, are Lothian Buses, for their Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy; the Scottish Government for its NHS National Ethnic Minority Forum and The Open University for an Elevate Career Mentoring Programme.

Meanwhile, from the Diversity in the Third Sector to Building Inclusive Communities, sponsored by City Building and the Design for Diversity award, sponsored by BAE Systems, the finalists for which include a Virtual Reality Dementia Experience created by Age Scotland, this year’s awards will showcase individuals and campaigns that are righting the balance and helping to make it a more equal world for everyone.

That is a sentiment outlined by Jane Gotts, Director, GenAnalytics, who said: “We know that there are many examples of outstanding work to make our society better and inclusive for all and we look forward to recognising those successes at the awards ceremony.” That ceremony will be held on Thursday, 13 October, when the winners will be announced.

Newsquest Scotland Events

The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2022

Finalists 2022

Diversity Star Performer - 1 - 250 employees

Aquarius Hair Design

Glasgow Science Centre

The Glasgow Barons - Musicians in Exile

ToHealth Ltd

Diversity Star Performer - 250+ employees

Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd

BakerHicks

CMS - Social Mobility in Scotland

Shepherd and Wedderburn

STV Expert Voices

Diversity through Education - sponsored by SQA

Enable Works - Digital Dundee

Nil by Mouth - Neeps and Tatties

SmartSTEMs

Uteach Ltd - Scottish Online Lessons

Diversity in Sport – sponsored by sportscotland

Glasgow Ansar

LEAP Sports - Pride Youth Games

Scottish Sports Futures

Sport Aberdeen

Diversity Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Arnold Clark

BAE Systems PLC - Menopause Campaign

BakerHicks

Black Professionals Scotland - BlackScotInterns 2022 Programme

STV Expert Voices

Diversity Hero of the Year – sponsored by Diageo

Active Life Club - Mohammed Razaq

AstroAgency - Daria Filichkina

Black Professionals Scotland - Enoch Adeyemi

Diversity Scotland - Tony McCaffery

Enable Works - Jennifer Murray

Lothian Buses - Olivia Sklenar

Parexel - David Dent MBE

Diversity in the Public Sector – sponsored by Skills Development Scotland

Abertay University

Lothian Buses - Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy

Scottish Government - NHS National Ethnic Minority Forum

Scottish Water

The Open University - Elevate Career Mentoring Programme

Diversity in the Third Sector

AAI EmployAbility

Circle Scotland CIC – The Circle

Finding Your Feet

Indepen-dance Core Programme

Shelter Scotland

SmartSTEMs

Building Inclusive Communities – sponsored by City Building

Circle Scotland CIC – The Circle

Enable Works - Stepping Up

Morgan Stanley Glasgow – Healthy Glasgow

PlayPeace

Design for Diversity – sponsored by BAE Systems

Age Scotland - Virtual Reality Dementia Experience

NHS Golden Jubilee - NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Centre

VizCareer Digital Ltd