HOW to make sense of the world when you’re in the last pages of the final act of your life? And at a point when the page directions are rather faded?

How can you possibly come to terms with climate emergency, heating being paid for on the never-never and politics that could turn porridge?

Well, you rebel, don’t you? If you can.

This new version of Don Quixote doesn’t see Cervantes’ knight take to his trusty steed and begin tilting at windmills.

Instead, he’s reimagined as a Scot. Don sets out on his mobility scooter, on a freewheeling picaresque adventure through the pedestrianised town centres, traffic islands, Wetherspoons and wind farms of contemporary Scotland.

And he is accompanied by his verbally incontinent nephew Sandy.

The story is partly a rage against the dying of the light - but it’s very much a rage against the direction in which the world is headed.

Writer Ben Lewis explains; "There's this idea of an end-of-life crisis, which is what happens to Don Quixote. Our version is similar to what happens in the book. He's been absorbing an awful lot of content by sitting in his chair watching TV in his house on his own for decades and has lost any sense of agency.

“He feels powerless in the face of the world. He decides enough is enough and he is going to go forth, be a hero and play his part."

How does he play his part? Well, that is, ultimately not the point. "The idea of a hero's journey, especially for men, still persists," says Lewis.

"He sees himself as a knight and he's looking for a monster. He doesn't know exactly what the monster is going to be, but he's determined to get out there and slay it."

Director Lu Kemp says this version of the Don Quixote tale is especially apposite to the times we live in. "The world is in quite a state of chaos, and we all feel it at the moment. How do you even begin to address that? How do you take action? How do you do something definitive when everything feels grey, complex, webbed and enormous?"

Kemp adds of the co-production between Dundee Rep and Perth Theatre. “I deeply relate to Don's desire to live an epic life, full of adventure.”

It’s especially important that Don’s nephew travels with him on the journey, allowing the audience to see the actions of the old man through his eyes. “What we want for the people we love is safety and what we want for ourselves is freedom.”

Yet, while Don is determined to be seen and heard, he finds himself being dragged home to face his greatest nemesis - a social care needs assessment.

All that, and an Iberian score played live by flamenco musicians Paddy Anderson and Pablo Dominguez.

Benny Young plays the role of Don with River City's Sean Connor, playing Sandy. Dundee Rep Ensemble members Emily Winter, Irene Macdougall, Nicole Sawyerr completes the cast.

Don Quixote, Man of Clackmannanshire, Dundee Rep, September 24 – October 15.

Don’t Miss: Aye News, the political satire show, running at Websters Theatre Glasgow, September 29, featuring Des McLean, Jimmy Chisholm and Elaine McKenzie Ellis.

CHILDREN. Well, they are the future. They give us meaning. A new sense of purpose. They allow us perspective; they crack us free from the casing of selfishness in which we are covered - until the day comes when we create new life. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself, and all that sort of thing, blah, blah.

But what it they are more than that? What if they are a drain on the soul?

What if they are the physical embodiment of a force telling you it’s time to grow up and stop enjoying yourself?

A New Life, by Andy MacGregor makes us wonder all of this.

Robbie and Jess are living the life. He’s a successful computer programmer and she is on her way to being a headteacher. Until, totally out of the blue, Jess discovers she is pregnant. ‘They’ll be fine. It’s just a baby. I mean . . . how disruptive to their metropolitan, 21st century lives can that be? They. Have. No. Idea,’ runs the tag for the play.

And no, they don’t. Jess finds herself emotionally exhausted. Numb. The demands of motherhood leave her feeling suicidal. She can’t cope with the post-natal depression. And there is also the sense of inadequacy to contend with. How can other mothers seem to romp in the clover of the new creation when she can’t find time to run a comb through her hair?

Of course, playwright Andy McGregor (of Spuds fame) doesn’t simply remove all the lightbulbs in this less than cosy home and leave us alone in the dramatic darkness. The baby, it transpires, emerges as a fully grown adult. Who happens to love tap dancing.

The baby isn’t a chuckling little bundle of joy either. He’s a tap-dancing sadist who seems hell-bent on making this young mum’s life a misery.

Again, McGregor provides the songs which reflect perfectly the ever-changing moods.

A New Life features Stephen Arden, Simon Donaldson and Kim Shepherd. The Tron Theatre, Glasgow September 29 – October 1 and dates throughout Scotland.