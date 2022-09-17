Daniel Silver: Looking
17-25 September. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
Taking over the Fruitmarket gallery space is the first ever Scottish solo exhibition from London-based artist Daniel Silver. The show extends through the newly added warehouse with painted ceramic figures, abstracted totems/vessels alongside new works on paper. Silver’s work explores the many forms and iterations of the human body, inspired by the art of ancient Greece, modernism and Freudian psychoanalytic theory.
https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/event/exhibition-daniel-silver-looking
Lepra’s ‘New Faces of Leprosy’ Photographic Exhibition
20 September. Entry free. Pavilion, 79 Myreside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 5DB.
This exhibition details the reality of leprosy. In 2019, photographer Tom Bradley travelled to India with Professor Diana Lockwood to create a thought-provoking series of portraits and real-life stories. Visitors can discover the physical, social and emotional impact of this forgotten disease.
https://www.lepra.org.uk
Marchmont Weekend House Party
17-18 September. Tickets from £100. Marchmont House, Marchmont, Greenlaw, Berwickshire, TD10 6YL.
This event offers insights into works by Scottish colourists, such as The Statuette and A Perthshire Road by John Peploe; The Blue Mountain by Francis Cadell; and Cottages by the Coast by Ernest Archibald Taylor. Visitors have the chance to see works that are rarely available and consider them in a direct and immediate way.
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/marchmont-house-a-home-to-makers-amp-creators-17241420990
Poison and Attachment
17 September-20 November. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.
These performance-based works build upon two years of collaborative research with a group of women. The artist draws on her experience of navigating breastfeeding practice in public spaces during lockdown as well as other aspects of being a mother.
https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/stephanie-black-daniels-position-attachment
Sea Monsters!
17 September-18 October. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Linthouse Building, Harbour Road, Irvine, KA12 8BT.
This exhibition is a fantastical and fun celebration of Scottish legends and maritime mythology. Visitors can explore both the real and mythical creatures residing off the coasts of Scotland as well as those that are believed to lurk in oceans around the world. Works on display include development sketches of the Kelpies from Andy Scott’s sketch book among many others.
https://www.scottishmaritimemuseum.org/exhibitions/sea-monsters
Beyond Realism – Dada and Surrealism
24 September. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, 73&75 Belford Road, Edinburgh EH4 3DR.
This display at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art brings together some of the finest examples of Dada and Surrealist art from the National Galleries of Scotland’s collection. Some of the works visitors can discover come from artists such as Salvador Dali, Marcel Duchamp and Rene Magritte as well as gaining an insight into the world famous collection in greater depth.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/beyond-realism-dada-and-surrealism
Still Life
17 September-3 November. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.
Visitors are being invited to explore the natural environment as part of a new exhibition at the Lillie Art Gallery. Artist Rachel Mimiec’s latest show is formed from reflections upon artefacts within the cultural landscape. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an experience that considers how we interact with what we take from the land and how our cultural growth impacts upon the natural environment.
https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/still-time-explore-link-between-local-landscape-and-culture
From Here to Distant Horizons
17 September-7 October. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.
This exhibition features landscape paintings by Winifred Hodge. Much of the artist’s life has been based in areas of natural beauty: Galloway, the Yorkshire Dales and the coastlines of the Firth of Forth but she is regularly drawn to remote areas around the north and west of Scotland. The finished paintings on display are a response to her experience of nature as well as a representation of her emotions.
http://www.uprightgallery.com
Scottish Design Galleries
Open daily (except Tuesday) 10am-5pm. Entry free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Explore the everyday relevance of design and how it improves our lives. Experience the processes that underpin design and learn more about Scottish design and its international impact. The items on display range from architecture to fashion, healthcare to furniture, and engineering to video game design.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/scottish-design-galleries
Labyrinth: Self-Guided Trail
Open daily (except Tuesday) 10am-5pm. Entry free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Labryinth is “a self-guided welcome and wellbeing trail” showcasing what V&A Dundee has to offer. From reflecting on objects in the Scottish Design Galleries to drawing views on the silvery Tay, visitors can explore and share ideas. Copies of the trail can be picked up at the Welcome Desk.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/event/351/labyrinth-self-guided-student-welcome
Charlotte Cohen
