MUSIC

Tae Sup wi a Fifer, Wednesday to Saturday

The latest travelling club night organised by musician and author James Yorkston has a stonking line-up that includes cartoonist and musician Jeffrey Lewis, comedian Josie Long and singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph (who, let’s face it, should now be regarded as a national treasure). This short run of shows kicks off at Eden Court in Inverness before travelling to Mareel, Shetland and the Byre Theatre, Saint Andrews before finishing up next Saturday at the Eastgate Arts Theatre in Peebles.

 

BALLET

Coppelia, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, Thursday to Saturday

Fresh from a triumphant run at the Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Ballet bring choreographers Morgann Runacre-Temple and Jessica Wright’s reimagining of Delibes’ 19th-century ballet to Glasgow. The result is a mix-up of Silicon Valley arrogance, sentient AI, and a score that travels from Delibes to electronica.

 

COMEDY

Isy Suttie: Jackpot, The Stand comedy club, Edinburgh, Wednesday

Isy Suttie (Dobby in Channel 4’s Peep Show as any fule kno) returns to stand-up with a new show about her need to push boundaries and how difficult that can be when you become a mother. Contains stories about ouija boards and mum’s weekends.

 

MUSIC

Suede, Autofiction, released on Friday

While many of their contemporaries have long since sunk into mediocrity or caricature, the best Britpop band (Pulp aside) are still making thrilling, noisy music 30 years after their salad days. If the previews are anything to go by, new album Autofiction should be the latest example of the band’s glorious ongoing Indian summer.

 

EXHIBITION

Flight, Frank McElhinney, Streetlevel Photoworks, Glasgow

Photographer Frank McElhinney’s current Glasgow exhibition offers a striking visual essay on the long history of migration between Ireland and Scotland. There’s plenty of food for thought here, but if nothing else McElhinney’s pictures will make you want to jump on the Cairnryan ferry asap. First to Malin Head in Donegal send us a card. The exhibition continues until October 30.