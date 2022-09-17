MUSIC
Tae Sup wi a Fifer, Wednesday to Saturday
The latest travelling club night organised by musician and author James Yorkston has a stonking line-up that includes cartoonist and musician Jeffrey Lewis, comedian Josie Long and singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph (who, let’s face it, should now be regarded as a national treasure). This short run of shows kicks off at Eden Court in Inverness before travelling to Mareel, Shetland and the Byre Theatre, Saint Andrews before finishing up next Saturday at the Eastgate Arts Theatre in Peebles.
BALLET
Coppelia, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, Thursday to Saturday
Fresh from a triumphant run at the Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Ballet bring choreographers Morgann Runacre-Temple and Jessica Wright’s reimagining of Delibes’ 19th-century ballet to Glasgow. The result is a mix-up of Silicon Valley arrogance, sentient AI, and a score that travels from Delibes to electronica.
COMEDY
Isy Suttie: Jackpot, The Stand comedy club, Edinburgh, Wednesday
Isy Suttie (Dobby in Channel 4’s Peep Show as any fule kno) returns to stand-up with a new show about her need to push boundaries and how difficult that can be when you become a mother. Contains stories about ouija boards and mum’s weekends.
MUSIC
Suede, Autofiction, released on Friday
While many of their contemporaries have long since sunk into mediocrity or caricature, the best Britpop band (Pulp aside) are still making thrilling, noisy music 30 years after their salad days. If the previews are anything to go by, new album Autofiction should be the latest example of the band’s glorious ongoing Indian summer.
EXHIBITION
Flight, Frank McElhinney, Streetlevel Photoworks, Glasgow
Photographer Frank McElhinney’s current Glasgow exhibition offers a striking visual essay on the long history of migration between Ireland and Scotland. There’s plenty of food for thought here, but if nothing else McElhinney’s pictures will make you want to jump on the Cairnryan ferry asap. First to Malin Head in Donegal send us a card. The exhibition continues until October 30.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here