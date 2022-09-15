A 47-year-old man died in unexplained circumstances on a motorway near Denny in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detectives in Stirling are looking to speak to anyone who may have been driving on the M80 near Haggs junction at Bonnybridge between 10.45pm on Wednesday September 14 and 12.10am on Thursday September 15.

Police were called to Station Road, underneath the M80 overbridge, at around 12.10am but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man’s silver Ford Fiesta broke down on the motorway at around 10.50pm on Wednesday and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, he had been driving his silver-coloured Ford Fiesta northbound on the M80 just after the Haggs junction, when his car broke down and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

“We would appeal to anyone who was driving on the motorway between 10.45pm on Wednesday night and 12.10am on Thursday morning, when police were called.

“If anyone saw the silver-coloured Ford Focus at the side of the motorway, please get in touch. I would also appeal to any drivers on that road between those times who have dashcam footage to contact officers.”