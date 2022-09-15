A 75-year-old man has been ordered to serve 15 years in prison for sexually abusing children more than 40 years ago.
Brian Dailey was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday after carrying out the crimes while employed at a school in the Colinton area of Edinburgh.
He subjected boys and girls, aged between 7 and 12, to sexual abuse over several years between 1969 and 1979, and was convicted in August at the High Court in Glasgow.
Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan, from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I cannot underestimate the courage and patience with which the victims have waited for justice.
“Dailey may have thought he was safe from prosecution but today’s sentencing is the culmination of a lengthy and complicated investigation.
“It does not matter how much time has passed, victims can be reassured that they will be listened to and we will thoroughly investigate any reports to ensure perpetrators are held to account."
