A man has died after a three-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
The collision took place on the A944 near Loch of Skene, Westhill, around 11.45am on Thursday, September 15.
The driver of one of the cars, a 66-year-old-man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One more driver was hospitalised as a precaution and officers closed the road for almost 11 hours while they carried out an investigation.
Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, a man died and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible. We are keen to trace the driver of an HGV who would have been travelling west on the A944 prior to the collision. The driver may be able to assist with enquiries.
“The road re-opened at 10.30pm. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.”
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1153 of 15 September, 2022.”
