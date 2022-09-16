Known for her passion for the Scots language, Lennie Pennie has now joined The Herald as our newest columnist.

Her "Scots word of the day" and poem videos saw her reach tens of thousands of people north of the border each day.

With her love of Scotland and language, she will bring a fresh voice to the Herald. Now, she has given readers an insight into who she is, as well as sharing a taste of poetry talents.

Tell us about your motivation behind the daily Scots Word of the Day series and how it started.

My motivation for starting the Scots Word of the Day was that I wanted to make learning Scots words as accessible as possible. I've always loved languages but I frequently found it quite difficult to learn and apply new vocabulary purely through studying textbooks, so I wanted to provide a free and easily accessible resource for people to refer to. I also really just wanted to bring some fun to Scots, and hopefully educate people about my favourite words.

What inspired your love of the Scots language?

I've always really liked the Scots language, and I certainly heard a lot of it growing up. I was brought up in a house with my parents and grandparents, and they raised me using a lot of Scots. Once I started learning other languages, and learning more about the academic side of communication, I really began to see Scots in a new light.

What does joining the Herald as a columnist mean to you?

It means I get to reach a wider, more diverse audience than I would on social media, not to mention I can write longer-form pieces. It’s quite hard to express yourself fully within 280 characters. I always wanted to be a writer and I’m excited for this new challenge.

What are your main sources of inspiration for your poetry?

I like to use my poetry to help me cope with my mental illness and to help shed light on important causes. I use the Scots language a lot in my work because it helps me to express myself in the way that feels the most natural.

What have been your favourite experiences/opportunities since launching ‘Scots Word of the Day’?

I enjoy having the chance to help charities that are close to my heart, such as Women’s Aid. I see the platform that the Scots Word of the Day has helped me to acquire as both a responsibility and an opportunity to effect positive change.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland?

I’m going to err on the side of diplomacy and say my flat. It has my stuff in it.

What are you going to be writing about for The Herald?

I’m going to discuss and bring awareness to a wide range of topics that I am passionate about, including the Scots Language, domestic abuse survival, mental health, and human rights.

A poem by Lennie Pennie: