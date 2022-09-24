What is it?
An innovative multi-platform compatible gaming headset.
Good points?
The first thing that strikes you about the Fenrir E7000 is the werewolf eyes design on the side of the ear cups which light up. This menacing look prepares the wearer for battle as soon as they pick up the headphones.
Eksa clearly understands the gaming community and the tantrums that follow bad play or missed opportunities and it has built a durable product that can withstand harsher physical treatment. Hard thick plastic combined with a metal headband and braided cord give the device an indestructible feel.
Although rugged where needed the product provides large, comfortable leather-like pads on all three contact points. The headband cushion is particularly nice as it adheres to the shape of your head rather than just sitting on top.
Audio is often neglected when it comes to gaming with headsets only typically used as a means of communication with other online participants. Eksa has created the Fenrir as a true enhancement to gaming situations be it online or single player.
Sound quality is impressive and provides an immersive experience thanks to 50mm drivers which highlights music or helps pinpoint enemy step locations. A noise cancelling microphone provides a more considerate engagement during conversations.
Bad points?
The microphone cannot be detached which may make it susceptible to damage during transport if you fail to pack it properly.
Best for ...
Those who want a quality headset for multiple consoles and platforms without breaking the bank.
Avoid if ...
You require active noise-cancelling headphones to drown out ambient sounds as this set lacks that feature.
Score: 8/10.
Eksa Fenrir E7000 Gaming Headset, £35.99 (amazon.co.uk)
