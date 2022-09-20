Morningside Gallery opens its first Jennifer Irvine Solo show on 24 September. Glasgow School of Art graduate, elected member of the Royal Glasgow Institute (RGI) and the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW), Jennifer Irvine’s paintings are instantly recognisable and evocative.

Morningside Gallery has been exhibiting Jennifer’s work for a number of years and this much awaited solo show of 25 paintings will take viewers on a journey through all of Jennifer’s favourite painting places with a few new ones included.

Jennifer Irvine

Each of Jennifer’s paintings are an invitation; to slow down and relax in a beautiful flower filled Provençal garden or take a meander up one of the winding streets of an Algarve village. Jennifer begins each painting with loose under-drawing, using brushes and palette knives to block in elements of the composition. She then builds up layers of colour and tone to achieve a sense of place and realism, highlighting the nuances of light and shade, and the way that the sunlight interacts with its surroundings. It is not only the light that Jennifer conveys so well, but also the sense of temperature – the gently warming dappled morning sunshine or the soporific build-up of afternoon heat.

In the main group of Provençal paintings Jennifer creates a real feeling of the heat of the sun soaking into the buildings, with its shimmering light and luminous shadows. As with the Provençal paintings, there is a similar feeling of heat with the Portuguese work but here Jennifer concentrates more on the intense colour afforded by the bountiful bougainvillaea and mimosa and the beautiful shadows that they create in the heat of the day. There is a clarity of light in the Algarve that is simply irresistible for an artist.

Jennifer Irvine

A recent first visit to the Hebridean island of Tiree, with its special quality of light, inspired Jennifer to pick up her brushes and the resulting paintings are featured in this exhibition. Even on a day of leaden skies there is an amazing pale, translucent turquoise light that is completely captivating and again just as much of a challenge to capture.

The exhibition runs in the gallery and online until Sunday, 9 October. Jennifer will be in the gallery to meet and greet guests on Saturday, 24 September from 1pm – 3pm. All are welcome and refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Printed and digital catalogues for the exhibition are available now, please contact the gallery to request a copy. The gallery is also happy to send clients additional images of paintings in their frames and on their walls and video calls can be arranged for clients unable to make it in person to the gallery.

online.flippingbook.com/link/752956/

art@morningsidegallery.co.uk

0131 447 3041

www.morningsidegallery.co.uk/our-gallery/whats-on/

www.facebook.com/morningsidegalleryedinburgh/