Brought to you by
MORNINGSIDE GALLERY
Morningside Gallery opens its first Jennifer Irvine Solo show on 24 September. Glasgow School of Art graduate, elected member of the Royal Glasgow Institute (RGI) and the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW), Jennifer Irvine’s paintings are instantly recognisable and evocative.
Morningside Gallery has been exhibiting Jennifer’s work for a number of years and this much awaited solo show of 25 paintings will take viewers on a journey through all of Jennifer’s favourite painting places with a few new ones included.
Each of Jennifer’s paintings are an invitation; to slow down and relax in a beautiful flower filled Provençal garden or take a meander up one of the winding streets of an Algarve village. Jennifer begins each painting with loose under-drawing, using brushes and palette knives to block in elements of the composition. She then builds up layers of colour and tone to achieve a sense of place and realism, highlighting the nuances of light and shade, and the way that the sunlight interacts with its surroundings. It is not only the light that Jennifer conveys so well, but also the sense of temperature – the gently warming dappled morning sunshine or the soporific build-up of afternoon heat.
In the main group of Provençal paintings Jennifer creates a real feeling of the heat of the sun soaking into the buildings, with its shimmering light and luminous shadows. As with the Provençal paintings, there is a similar feeling of heat with the Portuguese work but here Jennifer concentrates more on the intense colour afforded by the bountiful bougainvillaea and mimosa and the beautiful shadows that they create in the heat of the day. There is a clarity of light in the Algarve that is simply irresistible for an artist.
A recent first visit to the Hebridean island of Tiree, with its special quality of light, inspired Jennifer to pick up her brushes and the resulting paintings are featured in this exhibition. Even on a day of leaden skies there is an amazing pale, translucent turquoise light that is completely captivating and again just as much of a challenge to capture.
The exhibition runs in the gallery and online until Sunday, 9 October. Jennifer will be in the gallery to meet and greet guests on Saturday, 24 September from 1pm – 3pm. All are welcome and refreshments will be served throughout the day.
Printed and digital catalogues for the exhibition are available now, please contact the gallery to request a copy. The gallery is also happy to send clients additional images of paintings in their frames and on their walls and video calls can be arranged for clients unable to make it in person to the gallery.
online.flippingbook.com/link/752956/
0131 447 3041
www.morningsidegallery.co.uk/our-gallery/whats-on/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article