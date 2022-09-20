PEOPLE who recovered from a Covid infection during the first wave of the pandemic remained at risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for nearly a year, according to scientists.
The findings, based on an analysis of 48 million health records, suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes and other blood clot complications such as deep vein thrombosis in England and Wales alone during 2020, although the excess risk to individuals remains small and reduces over time.
The research – which included input from scientists at Edinburgh University - shows that people with only mild or moderate disease were also affected.
READ MORE: Teen survivor of breakthrough leukaemia drug trial 'wants to give back to NHS'
The authors suggest that preventive strategies, such as giving high-risk patients medication to lower blood pressure, could help reduce cases of serious clots.
Researchers studied de-identified electronic health records across the whole population of England and Wales from January to December 2020, before Covid vaccines were rolled out, to compare the risk of blood clots after Covid-19 with the risk at other times.
In the first week after a Covid-19 diagnosis, people were 21 times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke, conditions which are mainly caused by blood clots blocking arteries. This dropped to 3.9 times more likely after four weeks.
The researchers also studied conditions caused by blood clots in the veins, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism – a clot in the lungs that can be fatal.
The risk of blood clots in the veins was 33 times greater in the first week after a Covid-19 diagnosis. This dropped to eight times higher risk after four weeks.
The higher risk of blood clots after Covid-19 remained for the study duration, although by 26 to 49 weeks it had dropped to 1.3 times more likely for clots in the arteries and 1.8 times more likely for clots in the veins.
Most previous research studied the impact of Covid-19 on blood clotting in people hospitalised with the infection.
READ MORE: Never had Covid? The secret might lie in your genes
The new study shows that there was also an effect on people whose Covid-19 did not lead to hospitalisation, although their excess risk lower.
The authors say that the risk of blood clots to individuals remains low.
In people at the highest risk – men over the age of 80 – an extra two men in 100 infected may have a stroke or heart attack after Covid-19 infection.
As well as pre-dating mass Covid vaccination, however, the data also covers a period before the emergence of the more virulent Delta strain and, more recently, the Omicron variant and its sublineages.
The researchers are now studying data beyond 2020 to understand the effect of vaccination and the impact of newer variants.
The research is published in the journal Circulation.
Dr William Whiteley, Clinical Epidemiologist and Neurologist at the University of Edinburgh, who co-led the study, said: “The effect that coronavirus infection has on the risk of conditions linked to blood clots is poorly studied, and evidence-based ways to prevent these conditions after infection will be key to reducing the pandemic’s effects on patients.”
READ MORE: One in 45 have Covid as infections on rise again in Scotland
Jonathan Sterne, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at the University of Bristol who co-led the study, said: “We are reassured that the risk drops quite quickly – particularly for heart attacks and strokes – but the finding that it remains elevated for some time highlights the longer-term effects of Covid-19 that we are only beginning to understand.”
Co-lead Angela Wood, Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Cambridge and an associate director of the British Heart Foundation Data Science Centre, added: “We have shown that even people who were not hospitalised faced a higher risk of blood clots in the first wave.
"While the risk to individuals remains small, the effect on the public’s health could be substantial and strategies to prevent vascular events will be important as we continue through the pandemic.”
Funding for the research came from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Data Science Centre at Health Data Research UK; the Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing Covid-19 National Core Study; Data and Connectivity National Core Study and the CONVALESCENCE study of long COVID.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here