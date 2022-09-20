The number of people who died between April and June of this year was almost 10% higher than the average for the second quarter, according to a new report from National Records of Scotland.
There were 14,982 deaths between April and June this year; the number of deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease increased by over 7%, coronary heart disease rose by almost 3% and cancer by 0.6%.
The number of deaths from respiratory illness fell by 7%. Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death for 545 people.
The number of stillbirths (36) was down by 17% on the quarter 2 average and the number of infant deaths (46) increased by 12%.
Julie Ramsay, Vital Events Statistician at National Records of Scotland, said: “In this quarter we have seen an increase of almost 10% in the number of deaths compared with the average for this time of year.
"There doesn’t appear to be a single factor behind this increase. Analysis of the causes of death show an increase across a wide range of illnesses and other causes.
“The report also shows 9,331 couples tied the knot in Scotland, this is the highest figure for April to June since 1993, representing an increase of 26% on the five year average.”
Meanwhile there were 11,237 births, down 11.5% on the five year average for April to June. This continues the period of negative natural change, where the number of deaths outnumbers the number of births, which began in quarter one of 2015.
There were also 157 civil partnerships, 135 of which were for mixed sex couples who have been able to choose this option since June last year.
