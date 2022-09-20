A serial sex attacker has been jailed for a decade of crimes against three women in Aberdeen.
Daniel Esslemont, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday.
Esslemont was found guilty in July 2022 of a number of serious domestic offences. His crimes were committed against three women between 2010 and 2021 at various locations throughout Aberdeen.
In January 2021, an investigation was launched by officers from the Domestic Abuse Task Force. Following their enquiries, the full scale of Esslemont’s violent and controlling behaviour became clear.
He was arrested in April 2021.
READ MORE: Man charged over death of 'deeply loved' 47-year-old woman
Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo of the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “Daniel Esslemont has today been sentenced at Glasgow High Court for his appalling conduct towards three previous partners.
“His offending took place over a ten-year period with Esslemont committing repeated acts of rapes, violence and abusive behaviour towards these women.
“As was commented on by the Judge following Esslemont’s conviction, the crimes and behaviour for which he has been convicted of recognise the cruel and degrading way Esslemont treated his victims.
“Esslemont has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. In addition, he will also be supervised for a further 4 years on his release. He will also be on the sex offenders list for life.
“His conviction sends out a clear message that domestic abuse crimes will not be tolerated and Police Scotland will target those offenders who believe they can inflict pain and suffering on anyone without consequences.
"I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic abuse; it is never too late to report it to the police or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here