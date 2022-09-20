A serial sex attacker has been jailed for a decade of crimes against three women in Aberdeen.

Daniel Esslemont, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday.

Esslemont was found guilty in July 2022 of a number of serious domestic offences. His crimes were committed against three women between 2010 and 2021 at various locations throughout Aberdeen.

In January 2021, an investigation was launched by officers from the Domestic Abuse Task Force. Following their enquiries, the full scale of Esslemont’s violent and controlling behaviour became clear.

He was arrested in April 2021.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo of the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “Daniel Esslemont has today been sentenced at Glasgow High Court for his appalling conduct towards three previous partners.

“His offending took place over a ten-year period with Esslemont committing repeated acts of rapes, violence and abusive behaviour towards these women.

“As was commented on by the Judge following Esslemont’s conviction, the crimes and behaviour for which he has been convicted of recognise the cruel and degrading way Esslemont treated his victims.

“Esslemont has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. In addition, he will also be supervised for a further 4 years on his release. He will also be on the sex offenders list for life.

“His conviction sends out a clear message that domestic abuse crimes will not be tolerated and Police Scotland will target those offenders who believe they can inflict pain and suffering on anyone without consequences.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic abuse; it is never too late to report it to the police or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies.”