Objects in Colour

24 September-30 October. Entry free. Studio Pavilion, House for an Art Lover, 10 Dumbreck Road, Glasgow, G41 5BW

Following a successful exhibition last year, Alison Harley has developed a new body of work for Studio Pavilion. The works on display explore colour and abstraction through a series of original prints on paper, echoed in a small group of 3D forms.

https://studiopavilion.co.uk/objects-in-colour

Hannah Lim at Edinburgh Printmakers

29 September-20 November. Entry free. Gallery 1, Edinburgh Printmakers,

Castle Mills 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

The first solo UK show from Singaporean-British sculptor Hannah Lim, right, takes place at Edinburgh Printmakers. A recent Edinburgh College of Art graduate, Lim creates large and small scale works exploring the relationship between the UK and South East Asia through the lens of her own experience and identity.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk

Memoirs of a Spacewoman

24 September. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

Award-winning artist Rhona Taylor’s latest exhibition, above, marks the life and work of writer Naomi Mitchison who spent many years living in Carradale, Kintyre. Taylor has used Mitchison’s work as a focal point to encourage discussion around the historical relationship between the Clyde’s rural and urban areas.

https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/events/naomi-mitchison-memoirs-of-a-spacewoman

Heads Up!

1-9 October. Free. Online exhibition.

Artist Daniel Silver is encouraging people to unlock their inner sculptor this summer, with the results showcased in an online exhibition hosted by Fruitmarket. Heads Up! is a new project inviting people of all ages to make three sculpted heads using dough or modelling clay. The heads can be made from anything, from play dough, to modelling clay and anything in between. The heads will be on display online from October 1.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/heads-up-guide

Conversations with the Collection

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art One, 73&75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

Taking over the top level of Modern One, this changing programme of displays offer a brand new way to experience the national collection. The exhibition celebrates Scottish and international modern and contemporary art, placing creativity and conversation at its core.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/conversations-collection

Colour and Expression – Art in Britain 1890-1925

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This display highlights a selection of paintings by artists associated with the London-based Bloomsbury Group and Camden Town painters and the Scottish Colourists. Visitors can discover the diversity of approaches and how artists formed close networks of like-minded individuals in pursuit of innovation.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/colour-and-expression-art-britain-1890-1925

Cabinet Pictures

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Visitors can discover how the collecting and commissioning of paintings became progressively widespread over the course of the 16th and 17th centuries with this display.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/cabinet-pictures

The Modern Portrait

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

Discover some of the most recognisable modern and contemporary portraits from the Scottish national collection. The paintings, sculpture and works in other media feature figures from science, politics, the arts, business and sport.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/modern-portrait

Woven Identities: Tartan meets Koru by Mitchell Manuel

24 September-6 November. Entry free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling FK8 2RQ.

This exhibition by New Zealand artist Mitchell Manuel explores, celebrates and expresses cultural connections between Maori and Scottish people. Drawing upon the iconic visual symbolism of tartan and koru, a traditional organic Maori shape that resembles an unfurling fern leaf, Mitchell’s work tells the story of cultural identity through digital media.

https://www.smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/exhibition/woven-identities-tartan-meets-koru-by-mitch-manuel

Fragments of Home – solo show by Erraid Gaskell

24 September-17 April 2023. Entry free. Greengallery Buchlyvie, Ballameonch Buchlyvie, Strilingshire, FK8 3NX.

Greengallery in Stirlingshire is displaying a collection of 21 new paintings together for Erraid Gaskell’s first solo show. The central theme of the works in the show is the idea of home and how memories and emotions become intertwined with physical places.

http://www.greengallery.com

Charlotte Cohen