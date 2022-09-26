This semi-frozen dessert is creamy, rich and luxurious with a mousse-like texture. Full of crunchy hazelnuts and topped with delicious fresh passion fruit seeds, this really is a quick and simple dish anyone can put their hand too.
Ingredients
Makes 6
150g crushed hazelnuts
50g hazelnut paste – optional
600 ml double cream
Two eggs, separated
100g Icing sugar
Two passion fruits
Method
To begin, crush the hazelnuts in a food processor or with a rolling pin. Pour the cream into a large bowl and whisk until soft peaks form.
Beat the egg yolks with a quarter of the icing sugar until pale.
Whisk the egg whites in a clean dry bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, then gradually add the rest of the icing sugar and whisk until glossy stiff peaks form.
Gently fold the egg yolks into the cream, followed by the hazelnut paste then fold in the egg whites and finally, fold in the chopped hazelnuts.
Line six 250ml moulds with two long strips of greaseproof paper – unless you have silicon moulds.
Spoon in the mixture, level the surface and tap each mould on the bench a few times. Cover and place in the freezer for around 12 hours.
To unmould, leave at room temperature for five minutes, then pop them out. Serve with fresh passion fruit seeds.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
