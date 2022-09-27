After all that history, I thought we could take a chill pill and just have a wee look at the best of the red and white quaffers again this week.

Blends still rule the red selections priced under a tenner but I guess it’s easier for winemakers to smooth out the edges with a little bit of this and a dollop of that. Shiraz seems to be the dominant grape with its rich, fruity juice backed up by spices.