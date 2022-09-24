What’s the story?
Happy birthday.
It isn’t my birthday.
Not you. River City. This week marks the 20th anniversary of the BBC Scotland series.
How are we celebrating?
A special one-off episode sees River City stalwart and the show’s longest-serving character Bob O’Hara – played by Stephen Purdon – reflect on two decades of life in Shieldinch.
Tell me more.
OK, buckle up. After drinking from a mystical bottle of booze, Bob and his best mate Angus (Scott Fletcher) wake up in a multiverse where a series of strange events unfold.
Pardon?
Do not adjust your reading glasses. That’s the premise: the tongue-in-cheek plot allows for a nostalgic meander down memory lane.
Having swigged the magical elixir, the hungover pair wake up in a surreal world they don’t recognise – one where their lives have taken an entirely different direction. As they attempt to make sense of it all, Bob and Angus bump into a raft of familiar faces from throughout River City history.
Who are the guest stars?
The long list of fan favourites includes hairdresser Robbie Fraser (Gary Lamont), gangster Billy Kennedy (Alexander Morton), corrupt cop DCI Richard Whiteside (Michael Nardone) and former Tall Ship landlady Eileen Donachie (Deirdre Davis).
When can I watch?
River City: 20th Anniversary Special airs on BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm, and BBC One Scotland, Tuesday, 7pm.
