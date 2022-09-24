STYLE AND SUBSTANCE
Owned by the Wallace family for almost 40 years, the hotel benefitted from £1.5million in investment in 2020, adding a ballroom and taking the number of all bedrooms up
to 91.
Housed in a handsome red sandstone Victorian mansion, the Barracuda Club boasts a 14-metre heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi bath with a gym next door. Expect the friendliest of welcomes: the hotel runs like clockwork thanks to a hard-working team of obliging staff who seem genuinely happy to be there.
SLEEPING MATTERS
All rooms are en-suite with a deluxe stay offering four poster beds, jacuzzis and built in television screens. A platter of fresh fruit awaited us and the room was equipped with a Nespresso coffee machine as well as tea and two small bottles of red wine.
Our room was spotlessly clean, bright and airy with crisp white linen and a pleasingly firm mattress that resulted in a very sound sleep.
DRINK IN THE SIGHTS
Robert Burns spent the last years of his life in Dumfries in a simple sandstone house that has attracted visitors including the poets Wordsworth, Coleridge and Keats.
The museum includes the desk and chair where he created some of his finest works. Lay a red rose at the poet’s mausoleum in St Michael’s Cemetery after a scenic walk along the River Nith.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Hearty food with plenty of choice to suit all tastes, we both opted for the pan seared seabass with sundried tomato olive and pesto potato salad, which was cooked to perfection and very tasty.
The divine sticky toffee pudding was perfectly paired with Taylors of Biggar vanilla ice-cream.
Breakfast offers the complete complement with traditional full Scottish and fruit, cereals and very buttery croissants.
NICE TOUCH
After a day’s sightseeing or hiking, relax in the spa jacuzzi with a glass of Prosecco or champagne.
ABOUT THE AREA
Dumfries has a railway station but to get the most out of your trip to one of lowland Scotland’s most beautiful regions, a car is advisable.
We took a drive to Mossyard beach, around 40 minutes away, where I enjoyed a refreshing dip in the Solway Firth. After sharing a picnic on the sandy bay we stopped off at Kirkcudbright for a wander round the town’s weekend food market and I enjoyed a sample of local gin, Hills and Harbour, which is made using their own wheat grain spirit and 11 botanicals.
Two-night leisure break from £89.50 per room per night dinner, bed and breakfast with entertainment on Saturday evening (based on two sharing a twin/double room). Includes complimentary use of leisure facilities – indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and gym – car parking and wifi. Upgrade to spa King room or suite from £40.00 per night
Festive breaks from £129.00 per person. See www.cairndalehotel.co.uk or call 01387 254111
