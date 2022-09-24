IT only happens now and again, but the thrill of the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs was the music. Who would have guessed Sue Barker would be quite so cool? You can’t beat a bit of Al Green and Bobby Womack, can you?
Yes, admittedly, she did pick Elton John too, but at least it was one of his better tunes (Philadelphia Freedom). And anyway she made up for it by selecting Keith Mansfield’s theme to the vintage BBC sports programme, Grandstand. “A Proustian rush for the whole nation,” as presenter Lauren Laverne pointed out. (When they get around to inviting me on I’m definitely having the Match of the Day theme tune.)
Not that you should judge anyone on their taste in music (David Cameron liked The Smiths and The Jam but that hardly makes up for austerity and Brexit). Still, Barker came across very well here; honest about her failings and upfront (though not bitter) about the media sexism she encountered during her early years in broadcasting. When she worked as part of a small team of women on BSkyB they were nicknamed “Bananarama” in the office. “They probably didn’t know that was a compliment,” Laverne suggested. Too right.
My favourite moment was Barker’s description of arriving in Los Angeles at 17 years old, upgrading her hire car to a convertible.
“And I’m driving down the freeway as a 17-year-old, down the 405 Highway to Newport Beach thinking, ‘This is the life.’ And on the radio comes this song and I thought: ‘Yep, that’s me. I’ve arrived’.”
Cue the Beach Boys singing California Girls. We all get to think we’re cool in our own head now and again.
Not that everyone’s idea of cool is the same. On Tuesday on 5 Live, Richard Osman said he doesn’t want to be involved in the filming of his hugely successful Thursday Murder Club mysteries. “I don’t want to go to LA,” he told Nihal Arthanayake. “There might be snooker on and I’ll miss it.”
At the start of the week radio threw everything at the coverage of the Queen’s funeral. Here was pomp and ceremony writ large, a stage-managed moment in history to immerse yourself in or opt out, depending on your sensibilities.
I fear I erred towards the latter. I can’t say I listened religiously to the BBC’s coverage, ranged across the network including Radio 4, 5 Live and Radio Scotland on Monday. But then sometimes it’s little details caught in passing that cut through.
About 20 minutes into the broadcast, presenter Martha Kearney was talking to Colonel David Hannah who had long been involved in the planning for the funeral. Discussing the bearer party for the Queen’s coffin, he mentioned that they had been “carefully selected from the Queen’s Company of the Grenadier Guards”. There is a very practical aspect to this, he added. “They need to be tall and strong because it’s a lead-lined coffin.”
Lead-lined. Hearing that made me shiver. I suddenly had a flashback to carrying my own father’s coffin and the anxiety I had felt beforehand that I might drop it; a fear I had carried with me since I was a kid seeing my father carry his own father. For a moment I thought of those young Grenadier Guards and my heart went out to them. I needn’t have worried. They carried out their part on the day to perfection.
Listen Out For: Steve Wright, Radio 2, Friday, 2pm
The end of an era as Steve Wright presents his last ever Radio 2 afternoon show after the best part of a quarter of a century in the job.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here